Century Aluminum Announces New Officer Appointments

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that it has elected two new officers of the Company: John DeZee will assume the role of Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary and Matt Aboud will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, both effective immediately.



EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Michael Bless, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Board and I are delighted to announce John's promotion to this critically important position. John has the firm respect of his colleagues and of the Company's key partners in the U.S. and in Iceland. He has played a significant role in Century's growth and development. I am confident that John's skills as an attorney and businessperson will add great value for our shareholders, employees and customers and that he will serve as a key advisor for Jesse and our Board moving forward."

Mr. DeZee joined Century in 2008 as Associate General Counsel and has taken on roles of increasing responsibility at the company ever since. Mr. DeZee received his B.A. from Whitman College and his J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. Mr. DeZee assumes the General Counsel and Secretary roles from Jesse Gary, who will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer until the effective date of his promotion to become the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2021.

SVP, Strategy & Business Development

Jesse Gary, Century’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are very excited to announce this new role and add Matt’s significant business expertise to the Century team. As the world transitions to a low-carbon economy, Century is continuing to position itself to provide the aluminum products that will help to make this a reality. Our Natur-Al™ branded products are an excellent initial example of the solutions that we can provide. Matt’s deep experience in recycled and other low-carbon aluminum products will be a great addition to our leadership team and I am confident that he will help lead Century to further success.”

Mr. Aboud joins Century from Hydro Aluminum, where he served in a variety of roles over 17 years. Mr. Aboud most recently served as Vice President – Extrusion Ingot & Wire Rod, where he oversaw both primary and secondary casthouse facilities throughout Europe. Prior to that role, Mr. Aboud served as Vice President – Primary Metal North America, where he oversaw Hydro’s secondary casthouses and primary aluminum sales in the United States. Mr. Aboud received his B.A. from the University of Virginia and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may." Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the goals, effects, consequences and expectations of the leadership transition, global and local financial and economic conditions; future aluminum pricing and the costs of our major raw materials.

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Peter Trpkovski

(Investors and media)

312-696-3132

Source: Century Aluminum Company