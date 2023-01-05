Century Aluminum : Transcript (

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY: 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call November 7, 2022/4:00 p.m. CDT SPEAKERS Jesse Gary, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Peter Trpkovski, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Director of Financial Planning and Analysis Gerald Bialek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ANALYSTS David Gagliano, Analyst John Tumazos, Analyst Lucas Pipes, Analyst Timna Tanners, Analyst PRESENTATION Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Century Aluminum Company's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Timna, and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. (Operator Instructions) It is now my now my pleasure to pass the conference over to your host, Peter Trpkovski. Please proceed. Peter Trpkovski Thank you, Timna. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer; Jerry Bialek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Oﬃcer; and Shelly Harrison, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. After our prepared comments, we'll take your questions. As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website at www.centuryaluminum.com. We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD. Turning to Slide 1. Please take a moment to review the cautionary statement shown here with respect to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures contained in today's discussion.

And with that, I'll hand the call to Jesse. Jesse Gary Thank you, Pete, and thanks to everyone for joining. I'll start oﬀ today by discussing the current macro environment and our operational performance. And then Jerry will take you through our Q3 results and Q4 outlook, before I wrap-up. Market conditions remain quite complex in Q3 with the war in Ukraine, and Russia's curtailment of natural gas ﬂows to Europe, causing signiﬁcant turmoil across commodity markets. The resulting high energy prices and lower aluminum prices signiﬁcantly impacted our results in Q3, driving a third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $36 million. In this challenging environment, our team continues to take prudent measures to guide Century through the short-term macro headwinds, while remaining focused on the stability of our operations and our long-term strategies. We made substantial progress during the quarter to lower our cost structure, reduce our exposure to spot energy prices and increase our sources of liquidity. I'll provide additional details on each of these measures in a bit. Despite current headwinds, the long-term demand fundamentals for aluminum remain excellent. And we continue to execute on our existing project to expand our value-added product lines with our Grundartangi casthouse project and U.S. casthouse debottlenecking programs all progressing on plan and on budget. As a reminder, we expect the ﬁrst phase of our debottlenecking program to be completed by year-end, enabling an additional 10,000 metric tonnes of billet to be sold into the 2023 market. We will also enter the U.S. slab market for the ﬁrst time next year and expect to sell around 10,000 metric tonnes of slab. This is an excellent area of long-term growth for Century, as U.S. rolling mill demand continues to expand. Our Grundartangi casthouse project also remains on scheduled to be completed by year-end 2023. Turning to Slide 4, you can see that despite near-term turbulence, global aluminum supply and demand remains roughly balanced. While high energy costs have reduced European demand this winter, this has been oﬀset by the signiﬁcant contraction of Europe's aluminum supply base. High energy prices have now caused more than 50% of Europe smelters to curtail with additional closures expected at year-end. In fact, as you can see in the chart on the upper right-hand corner of the slide, the loss of aluminum production caused by Russia's actions have created the largest deﬁcit for aluminum in the history of the European market. Ironically, this European deﬁcit is now being increasingly ﬁlled by Russian produced aluminum, creating a situation where Russia is beneﬁting from the very problem that is created. Increased Russian imports will make it diﬃcult for the European smelter base to ever fully recover. For this reason, we believe it's critical that Europe, the U.S. and our allies take urgent action including sanctions to address these unfair Russian actions and protect this critical industry. While aluminum pricing will likely remain volatile in the short-term.

Longer-term macro trends towards electric vehicles, renewable energy and sustainable packaging continue to support strong value-added premiums. While we've seen some softness in the building and construction markets. Automotive demand has continued to improve and we anticipate continued strong renewable energy demand, especially as the eﬀects of the recent inﬂation reduction act, further incentivize renewable energy and electrical vehicle build out in the U.S. All told, we expect to sell out our value-added product portfolio in 2023. Including the increased volumes from debottlenecking projects with pricing levels roughly unchanged from 2022. Turning to Page 5. You can see that Russian curtailments natural gas ﬂows to Europe, have continued to drive record high energy prices in Germany, France and other regions. With winter forwards over EUR700 per megawatt-hour. High Mainland European energy prices have been turn put upward pressure on pricing in Nord Pool. In Q3, Nord Pool energy prices average about EUR175 per megawatt-hour up about EUR50 versus Q2. Unfortunately, most market prognosticators now expect the European energy crisis to persist for several years. While Europe has successfully ﬁlled gas storage near capacity this year. Russian energy ﬂows to Europe have continued to decline, and the recent destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline has created a situation that means Europe will likely remain signiﬁcantly short energy for at least the next couple of years. Considering the expected continuation of this crisis, we decided to take action in Q3 to eliminate the remaining unhedged Nord Pool market exposure from our Icelandic Energy contracts. If you turn to Slide 6, I'll walk you through the details. Prior to taking this action, about 30% of our Icelandic energy contracts were pegged to the Nord Pool price. With the remaining energy provided under long-term LME linked power contracts. Due to the extreme volatility on the Nord Pool market, we worked with our energy supplier to convert the majority of our remaining unhedged Nord Pool exposure to a ﬁxed price more in line with pre-COVID Nord Pool pricing levels. Following this amendment to our power contract, we entered into additional ﬁnancial hedging transactions to balance the remainder of our Nord Pool exposure. Including unwinding excess 2023 ﬁnancial Nord Pool hedges at a net gain of approximately EUR16 million. The beneﬁt from the unwound hedges will settle in cash evenly over 2023. Finally, as is our normal practice when we enter into ﬁxed price energy contracts, we also sold forward a small amount of LME creating an eﬀective LME linked price for the energy. You will see those hedges reﬂected on our hedging side in the appendix. All told, we were pleased to be able to eliminate our remaining unhedged exposure to Nord Pool and remove this volatility from Grundartangi's bottom line results. Turning to the U.S., Domestic energy markets remained elevated over the summer, resulting in average Indiana Hub energy prices around $90 per megawatt-hour in Q3. As we enter Q4, strong domestic renewable energy and natural gas production, paired with recovering coal

production led October Indiana Hub to fall and average about $60 per megawatt hour for the month. We are cautiously hopeful that these trends will continue with forward Indiana Hub prices now averaging around $65 for the remainder of Q4. As expected, tight energy markets also continue to impact the power provider to our Mt. Holly facility, where a force majeure event from their largest coal supplier has left the utility to cover shortages in their coal generation with market power purchases. We've started to see Mt. Holly energy prices decline in Q4, as U.S. energy market conditions have improved. Moving to our other cost inputs. API alumina prices averaged $340 per tonne in Q3 and a fall into spot price of $310 per tonne today. On the other hand, carbon prices remain historical highs as we enter Q4. While we did see the ﬁrst signs of declining coal prices in Q3, the commodity remains stubbornly high and pitch prices have yet to abate. Stepping back, when you combine the eﬀects of the global energy crisis with historic high carbon prices and other inﬂationary pressures, we estimate that about half of global aluminum production is loss making at current market pricing. Judging from past cycles, loss making this decent of the cost curve has typically not been sustainable for an extended length of time. Over the long run, LME prices have instead averaged around the 90% of the global cost curve, which would require a signiﬁcant improvement in current conditions, either on the cost side or price side in order to reach a stable equilibrium. Turning to operations, all of our sites are operating well and in full production. I'd like to commence the teams at each site for achieving this result, while also executing on the capital and cost reduction programs we discussed in our last call. As a reminder, in response to market conditions our teams have implemented programs to reduce planned CapEx and OpEx in 2022 by over $40 million, including headcount reductions and other eﬃciencies. We remain on track to achieve these savings, which are reﬂected in our outlook on page 10 in the appendix. Most importantly, we have remained focused on improving our health and safety, and our ultimate goal to achieve an injury free workplace. These eﬀorts span a wide range of programs from leadership to behaviors, to technology. And I'm pleased to say that we are seeing the beneﬁts from these eﬀorts with workplace injuries across Century decreasing by nearly 15% year-to-date. As we remain focused on consistent and cost discipline operations, we ﬁnished the quarter with liquidity of $215 million, and remain well- situated to continue to operate our facilities at full production through this portion of the aluminum cycle. In order to further solidify our position, we have also added a new $90 million credit facility secured by our Vlissingen assets. This new facility will be incremental to our existing U.S. and Icelandic credit facilities, and additive to our quarter end liquidity position. Combined with our cost cutting measures and already strong liquidity, this new facility should leave us well placed to continue to execute on our long-term strategies. And with that, I'll turn it over to Jerry to walk you through the ﬁnancials. Gerald "Jerry" Bialek