Century Aluminum : Transcript

Thank you, David.

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Mike Bless, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer; Craig Conti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Shelly Harrison, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. After our prepared comments, we'll take your questions. As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website atwww.centuryaluminum.com. We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD.

Turning to Slide 1, please take a moment to review the cautionary statement shown here with respect to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures contained

in today's discussion.

With that, I'll hand the call to Mike.

Michael Bless

Thanks, Pete. Thanks to all of you for joining us this afternoon.

If we could just flip to Page 3, please. I'll give you, as usual, a quick summary of the last couple months. Before we get started, we are extraordinarily sad to report a fatality at Mt. Holly that occurred in December. The incident happened outside the cast house in the loading area. Those of you are familiar with these facilities can picture that were that location would be. The victim was a long-time employee and a cherished colleague and friend. She's sorely missed by her family, by her colleagues and by the entire community. This tragedy reinforces our commitment to take an unbiased look at absolutely everything we do and commit to improve where needed without condition. It requires dedication and leadership from every part of our organization and personal commitment from each and every individual. We all know we must hold ourselves to the highest of standards and demonstrate our promise to keep ourselves and each other safe, not just talk, but we need to demonstrate that each and every day.

Okay. And with that, let's dive in, Pete, in a couple of minutes, will give you a summary, as he normally does, of the industry fundamentals. Let me just make a couple of points to put the rest of my comments into context before I get going on the rest. You will follow the macro data. So I'll keep it pretty quick. Obviously world manufacturing indices are approaching levels that frankly we last saw in early 2018. At that time, the LME price, as you may remember, was over $2,500 a ton. Manufacturing activity in our key markets in the US and in Europe remains especially robust.

You've seen in the most recent employment data this morning. Obviously, it's got a long way to go. But it is showing some hopeful signs. Other factors are coincident with strong base metal prices, number of them amongst which obviously a dollar showed a little bit of strength in January, but obviously it remains on weakening trend and crude prices are up. Thus far, headline inflation has shown resistance to upward pressure. That said, you all look inside the summary data and you've seen that there are some potential signs lurking. Obviously, you've seen the crawl upwards in treasury yields. Adding to this environment is further stimulus coming in the US obviously and almost certainly in other developed markets. The situation has led to extraordinarily tight supply conditions in our markets with real pressure for prompt units and the cold weather in the southern portion of the US over the last couple of days has only exacerbated this problem.

Inventories measured in days of supply are at historically very supportive levels, midwest

premium and the EU duty paid premium are on upward trends. I'll talk about the trade environment in just a couple of minutes. And the spot premium for many value-added products is at an all-time high, all these conditions as well have pushed up the global commodity price.

Moving on, our operations are generally stable, running at the expected levels of efficiency in cost. Grundartangi and Sebree, each are at a full complement, coming very well. Hawesville, on the other hand, has had a difficult last couple months. The plant experienced two unrelated, but almost simultaneous equipment incidents in December. This resulted in the loss of a number of cells and generally poor operating efficiencies and it drove some cost increases during Q4. These were offset by really good performance from the other plants, especially Mt. Holly and Grundartangi. We've got a plan in place to get Hawesville back to normal operations by the early part of the second quarter, and Craig will take you through the financial summary of Q4 in just a minute.

Mt. Holly is running very well and, as I said, had an excellent quarter in controllable costs. That said, we continue to lose cells at the predicted rate, obviously, that's given the age of the pots. Since we last rebuilt them. It simply reinforces the importance of moving forward aggressively on the rebuild process, and I'll talk about that in just a minute.

Let me just give you a couple of brief comments on the expected financial performance for the first quarter and for the full year, and Craig will give you a lot more detail in a minute. The first quarter is going to be impacted by two items, which will result in lower EBITDA than you'd expect to see with a realized LME price in the low $1,900s, that's where currently predicting it's going to come in. You all are familiar with our lag, as well as lag premiums. But first, it goes without saying is the extreme weather which you've been seeing impacting the electrical grid in the southern part of the US. This will result in a meaningful increase in our power price for the Kentucky plans for the first quarter. Frankly, we haven't seen this kind of situation since the polar vortex in 2014. The power prices come nicely back down and it's almost back to where it would normally be. So the impact for the quarter of this event looks to be about $15 million. Of course, that's an extraordinary occurrence, which only impacts the first quarter.

The second, much less significant factor is a good dose of restart expense in Mt. Holly, which will hit in Q1, and Craig will take you through all that detail in just a couple of minutes. Absent these items, the quarter would look as you would expect. And obviously, if you would adjust for the current LME price, which is well over $200 higher than the price that we forecast will realized in Q1, that would produce a significantly higher level of profitability. Obviously, today's prices won't be realized in our financials until the second quarter.

Craig is also going to take you through our expectations for quarters two through four in

terms of production volumes, plant operating costs and other assumptions. When he does, when you have the time to look at the data in the appendix, you'll see that plant costs are estimated to be up about $150 a ton versus the estimates at this time last year. It's important to understand the vast majority of that increase is simply based on the fact that we're using a higher LME price estimate to estimate the cost of alumina and power in those contracts that are linked to the LME. We're also using slightly higher market power prices based on the current forward prices, now arguably those prices obviously those forwards are at slightly higher levels than they would normally be just given the product prices. Most importantly, you'll see controllable costs such as labor and maintenance on a per ton basis are absolutely flat 2021 to 2020, and we're really pleased with this, especially given the restart spending at Mt. Holly.

Okay. Let me move on and talk for a couple of minutes about Mt. Holly, specifically. You saw our announcement in mid-December that we had signed a three-month extension to the power contract. That contract of course was set to expire at the end of 2020. We and Santee Cooper had made very good progress in November and December on terms for a new three-year contract, and we just needed to give the teams a bit more time to finalize an agreement and then provide for the necessary regulatory approvals. That full contract has now been agreed on terms, consistent with what we had in December, what we were expecting. And Santee Cooper has submitted the contract to the required state oversight committee, and we're jointly awaiting approval and that new contract is expected to commence on 1st of April.

It goes without saying we're so pleased to have reached this milestone. Our colleagues at Santee Cooper were really creative in helping us mutually reach this point, and we're quite appreciative of their substantial commitment of time and resources. All this further encourages us with regard to Mt. Holly's long-term prospects. In fact, we're working with Santee Cooper now on some interesting demand response opportunities that would bring additional value to each party, to their system and to our company.

The real credit for getting us to this point goes to our people at Mt. Holly. They managed the plant consistently through an extraordinarily difficult period. Obviously, they had the issues caused by the pandemic and those were exacerbated by the uncertainty over whether we could find a sensible power contract to run the plant post-December 2020. We're very grateful for their commitment, and we're now excited to give them the opportunity to rebuild and expand the plant.

The new contract is for just shy of 300 megawatts. This will enable us to grow the production from the current 50% to 75% of capacity, that's an annualized rate of about 170,000 tons. As you know, due to the lack of visibility on a long-term power contract, we have purposely not rebuilt cells as they have normally failed over the last four plus years. And thus, we need to fully rebuild all the cells in the pipeline that's been operating, plus half