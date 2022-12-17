Factbox-Aluminium companies compete to sell low-carbon products

* EMIRATES GLOBAL ALUMINIUM (EGA)

CELESTIAL - EGA markets a brand of primary metal produced with solar power. It produced 39,000 tonnes of solar-powered metal last year, making up 1.5% of total output.

* CENTURY ALUMINUM

NATUR-AL - Century markets a low-carbon product with less than 4 tonnes of CO2 made at its plant in Iceland.

* CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP

The Chinese producer has introduced two low-carbon products, HQALoop and HQALight, one made with recycled aluminium and the other from low-carbon aluminium produced in Yunnan using hydro electricity and other renewables.

* ALCOA/RIO TINTO JOINT VENTURE ELYSIS - Joint venture between the two groups to commercialise a new technology by 2024 to produce carbon-free aluminium, using a ceramic anode and emitting only oxygen.

