Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

﻿

Colorado Springs, Colorado-November 5, 2021 - Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

﻿

Third Quarter 2021Highlights*

·

Net operating revenue was $116.6 million, an increase of 22% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

·

Earnings from operations was $25.7 million, an increase of 71% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

·

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $11.2 million, an increase of 200% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

·

Adjusted EBITDA** was $33.1 million, an increase of 49% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

·

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.38 and $0.36, respectively.

·

Book value per share*** at September 30, 2021 was $4.59.

﻿

﻿

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemichad an adverse effect on the Company's 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and has impacted the Company's results of operations to a lesser extent in 2021 because the Company's United States properties were open and operating during this period.

﻿

The Company's Canada properties reopened on June 10, 2021, and its Poland casinos reopened on May 28, 2021. The Company's casinos in the United States have been open since June 2020. The Company's properties have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. Current governmental health and safety requirements in Canada include proof of vaccination or negative rapid test results for entry. The Company's operations in the United States and Poland have limited health and safety requirements. The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain.

﻿

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

*** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Consolidated Results:

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Net Operating Revenue

$

116,610

$

95,706 22%

$

281,207

$

219,466 28%

Earnings (Loss) from Operations

25,727 15,014 71% 52,089 (18,872) 376%

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$

11,226

$

3,748 200%

$

16,662

$

(54,715) 131%

﻿

Adjusted EBITDA**

$

33,056

$

22,214 49%

$

73,040

$

30,036 143%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders:

Basic

$

0.38

$

0.13 192%

$

0.56

$

(1.85) 130%

Diluted

$

0.36

$

0.13 177%

$

0.54

$

(1.85) 129%

﻿

﻿

The Company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino with an attached hotel, estimated to open in early 2024, andto build a hotel that will attach onto Century Casino Cape Girardeau, estimated to open in late 2023.The Company estimates project costs of $68.3 million. The Company plans tofinance the cost of these projects with cash on hand, financing, or a combination of the two.

"In the third quarter we achieved outstanding results. We achieved our highest quarterlynet operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA** in the Company's history and a consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin** of 28.3%. We continue to have a strong balance sheet, with cash over $100 million and no substantial debt maturities before 2026,"Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked."We are exploring exciting growth opportunities at our two Missouri properties with plans to build a hotel at each property and a land-based casino in Caruthersville,"Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

﻿

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

2/12

﻿

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2021:

﻿

﻿

﻿

Reportable Segment

Operating Segment

Reporting Unit

United States

Colorado

Century Casino & Hotel - Central City

﻿

Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek

﻿

West Virginia

Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort

﻿

Missouri

Century Casino Cape Girardeau

﻿

Century Casino Caruthersville

Canada

Edmonton

Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton

﻿

Century Casino St. Albert

﻿

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

﻿

Calgary

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

﻿

Century Sports

﻿

Century Bets! Inc.

Poland

Poland

Casinos Poland

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other

Cruise Ships & Other

﻿

Corporate Other

﻿

﻿

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $20.9 million, or 22%, and by $61.7 million, or 28%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in netoperating revenue by reportable segmentfor the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿

﻿

﻿

Net Operating Revenue

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

$

%

ended September 30,

$

%

Amounts in thousands

2021

2020

Change

Change

2021

2020

Change

Change

United States

$

73,897

$

62,647

$

11,250 18%

$

214,969

$

139,908

$

75,061 54%

Canada

21,368 16,577 4,791 29% 30,031 37,479 (7,448) (20%)

Poland

21,151 16,339 4,812 30% 35,751 40,793 (5,042) (12%)

Corporate and Other

194 143 51 36% 456 1,286 (830) (65%)

Consolidated

$

116,610

$

95,706

$

20,904 22%

$

281,207

$

219,466

$

61,741 28%

﻿

﻿

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

3/12

The Company'searnings from operations increased by $10.7 million, or 71%, and by $71.0 million, or 376%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Earnings (Loss) from Operations

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

$

%

ended September 30,

$

%

Amounts in thousands

2021

2020

Change

Change

2021

2020

Change

Change

United States

$

19,510

$

14,707

$

4,803 33%

$

60,569

$

(13,690)

$

74,259 542%

Canada

6,793 3,069 3,724 121% 2,354 153 2,201 1439%

Poland

2,642 202 2,440 1208% (2,526) (1,708) (818) (48%)

Corporate and Other

(3,218) (2,964) (254) (9%) (8,308) (3,627) (4,681) (129%)

Consolidated

$

25,727

$

15,014

$

10,713 71%

$

52,089

$

(18,872)

$

70,961 376%

﻿

﻿

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $7.5 million, or 200%, and by $71.4 million, or 131%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared tothe three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss)attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segmentfor the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

$

%

ended September 30,

$

%

Amounts in thousands

2021

2020

Change

Change

2021

2020

Change

Change

United States

$

12,389

$

7,656

$

4,733 62%

$

39,486

$

(35,999)

$

75,485 210%

Canada

5,308 1,880 3,428 182% 265 (4,102) 4,367 107%

Poland

1,437 86 1,351 1571% (1,432) (1,134) (298) (26%)

Corporate and Other

(7,908) (5,874) (2,034) (35%) (21,657) (13,480) (8,177) (61%)

Consolidated

$

11,226

$

3,748

$

7,478 200%

$

16,662

$

(54,715)

$

71,377 131%

﻿

﻿

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholdersinclude interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expenseand non-controlling interests.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

4/12

Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $10.8 million, or 49%, and by $43.0 million, or 143%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Adjusted EBITDA**

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

$

%

ended September 30,

$

%

Amounts in thousands

2021

2020

Change

Change

2021

2020

Change

Change

United States

$

24,209

$

19,222

$

4,987 26%

$

74,585

$

30,073

$

44,512 148%

Canada

7,966 4,425 3,541 80% 6,112 7,451 (1,339) (18%)

Poland

3,005 981 2,024 206% (603) 575 (1,178) (205%)

Corporate and Other

(2,124) (2,414) 290 12% (7,054) (8,063) 1,009 13%

Consolidated

$

33,056

$

22,214

$

10,842 49%

$

73,040

$

30,036

$

43,004 143%

﻿

﻿

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $100.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $182.4million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2020. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021included$167.0 million related to the Company's credit agreement with Macquarie, $0.5 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $7.7 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), and$15.3 million related to a long-term land leasefor Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $8.1 million in deferred financing costs.The Company also has a $280.9 million long-term financing obligation under its triple net master lease ("Master Lease").

﻿

Conference Call Information

Today the Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the third quarter results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

﻿

The Company will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call today, Friday, November 5, at 8:00 am MDT. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until November 30, 2021 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

5/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS

﻿

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenue:

Net operating revenue

$

116,610

$

95,706

$

281,207

$

219,466

Operating costs and expenses:

Total operating costs and expenses

90,883 80,692 229,118 238,338

Earnings (loss) from operations

25,727 15,014 52,089 (18,872)

Non-operating (expense) income, net

(10,755) (10,630) (31,528) (32,496)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

14,972 4,384 20,561 (51,368)

Income tax provision

(2,593) (428) (3,813) (3,535)

Net earnings (loss)

12,379 3,956 16,748 (54,903)

Net (earnings) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,153) (208) (86) 188

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

11,226

$

3,748

$

16,662

$

(54,715)

﻿

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:

Basic

$

0.38

$

0.13

$

0.56

$

(1.85)

Diluted

$

0.36

$

0.13

$

0.54

$

(1.85)

﻿

Weighted average common shares

Basic

29,598 29,576 29,584 29,553

Diluted

31,242 29,709 31,059 29,553

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

﻿

September 30,

December 31,

Amounts in thousands

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

$

129,216

$

94,622

Property and equipment, net

475,032 485,248

Other assets

93,614 100,890

Total assets

$

697,862

$

680,760

﻿

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

$

59,514

$

60,163

Non-current liabilities

494,596 493,614

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity

135,937 118,154

Non-controlling interests

7,815 8,829

Total liabilities and equity

$

697,862

$

680,760

﻿

6/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA Margins **

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the three months

For the nine months

﻿

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2021

2020

United States

33% 31% 35% 22%

Canada

37% 27% 20% 20%

Poland

14% 6% (2%) 1%

Corporate and Other

(1095%) (1688%) (1547%) (627%)

Consolidated

28% 23% 26% 14%

﻿

﻿

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

United States

Canada

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

12,389

$

5,308

$

1,437

$

(7,908)

$

11,226

Interest expense (income), net (1)

7,121 560 (355) 3,294 10,620

Income taxes

-

499 674 1,420 2,593

Depreciation and amortization

4,699 1,217 760 108 6,784

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

-

435 718

-

1,153

Non-cash stock-based compensation

-

-

-

986 986

Gain on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other

-

(57) (232) (24) (313)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

-

4 3

-

7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

24,209

$

7,966

$

3,005

$

(2,124)

$

33,056

﻿

﻿

(1)

Expense of $7.1 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $0.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $6.3 million and $0.4million, respectively, for the period presented.

7/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss)Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the three months ended September 30, 2020

Amounts in thousands

United States

Canada

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

7,656

$

1,880

$

86

$

(5,874)

$

3,748

Interest expense (income), net (1)

7,051 525 6 3,005 10,587

Income taxes (benefit)

-

469 123 (164) 428

Depreciation and amortization

4,506 1,345 777 196 6,824

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

-

165 43

-

208

Non-cash stock-based compensation

-

-

-

354 354

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

-

30 (56) 69 43

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

9 11 2

-

22

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,222

$

4,425

$

981

$

(2,414)

$

22,214

﻿

﻿

(1)

Expense of $7.1 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $0.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $6.2million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the period presented.

8/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

United States

Canada

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

39,486

$

265

$

(1,432)

$

(21,657)

$

16,662

Interest expense (income), net (1)

21,083 1,263 (341) 9,825 31,830

Income taxes (benefit)

-

661 (216) 3,368 3,813

Depreciation and amortization

13,734 3,689 2,320 317 20,060

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

802 (716)

-

86

Non-cash stock-based compensation

-

-

-

1,568 1,568

Gain on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other

-

(604) (221) (436) (1,261)

Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets

282 36 3 (39) 282

Adjusted EBITDA

$

74,585

$

6,112

$

(603)

$

(7,054)

$

73,040

﻿

﻿

(1)

Expense of$21.1million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $1.2million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $16.8million and $1.3million, respectively, for the period presented.

﻿

﻿

9/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Loss Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

Amounts in thousands

United States

Canada

Poland

Corporate and Other

Total

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

(35,999)

$

(4,102)

$

(1,134)

$

(13,480)

$

(54,715)

Interest expense (income), net (1)

21,286 1,504 23 9,719 32,532

Income taxes (benefit)

1,023 2,281 (123) 354 3,535

Depreciation and amortization

13,008 3,973 2,279 463 19,723

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

377 (565)

-

(188)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

-

-

-

589 589

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

-

101 91 (6,976) (6,784)

Impairment - intangible and tangible assets (2)

30,746 3,375

-

1,000 35,121

Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets

9 (58) 4 2 (43)

Acquisition costs

-

-

-

266 266

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,073

$

7,451

$

575

$

(8,063)

$

30,036

﻿

(1)

Expense of $21.3 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $1.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $16.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for the period presented.

(2)

Expense of $30.7 million and $3.4 million is included in the United States and Canada segments, respectively, related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Expense of $1.0 million is included in the Corporate and Other segment related to the impairment of the Company's investment in Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A.

10/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

*The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (loss) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, (gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. Expense related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease is included in the interest expense (income), net line item. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment.Non-cash stock-based compensation expense is presented under Corporate and Other as the expense is not allocated to reportable segments when reviewed by the Company's chief operating decision makers. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above-mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.

﻿

** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

﻿

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, CRM, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company has an agreement to operate two ship-based casinos. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

﻿

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.

﻿

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

﻿

11/12

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management.Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the hotel and casino projects in Missouri, statements regarding future results of operations, including statements about operating margins, the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, estimates of the financial impact of COVID-19, the adequacy of cash flows from operations and available cash to meet our future liquidity needs, particularly if we cannot operate our casinos due to COVID-19 or their operations are restricted, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, our credit agreement with Macquarie and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2020,and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

﻿

12/12

Disclaimer

Century Casinos Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
