Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Colorado Springs, Colorado-November 5, 2021 - Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021Highlights*

· Net operating revenue was $116.6 million, an increase of 22% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

· Earnings from operations was $25.7 million, an increase of 71% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

· Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $11.2 million, an increase of 200% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

· Adjusted EBITDA** was $33.1 million, an increase of 49% from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

· Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.38 and $0.36, respectively.

· Book value per share*** at September 30, 2021 was $4.59.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemichad an adverse effect on the Company's 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and has impacted the Company's results of operations to a lesser extent in 2021 because the Company's United States properties were open and operating during this period.

The Company's Canada properties reopened on June 10, 2021, and its Poland casinos reopened on May 28, 2021. The Company's casinos in the United States have been open since June 2020. The Company's properties have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. Current governmental health and safety requirements in Canada include proof of vaccination or negative rapid test results for entry. The Company's operations in the United States and Poland have limited health and safety requirements. The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. *** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

﻿ ﻿ For the three months For the nine months Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended September 30, ended September 30, Consolidated Results: 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Operating Revenue $ 116,610 $ 95,706 22% $ 281,207 $ 219,466 28% Earnings (Loss) from Operations 25,727 15,014 71% 52,089 (18,872) 376% Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders $ 11,226 $ 3,748 200% $ 16,662 $ (54,715) 131% ﻿ Adjusted EBITDA** $ 33,056 $ 22,214 49% $ 73,040 $ 30,036 143% Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.13 192% $ 0.56 $ (1.85) 130% Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.13 177% $ 0.54 $ (1.85) 129% ﻿

The Company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino with an attached hotel, estimated to open in early 2024, andto build a hotel that will attach onto Century Casino Cape Girardeau, estimated to open in late 2023.The Company estimates project costs of $68.3 million. The Company plans tofinance the cost of these projects with cash on hand, financing, or a combination of the two.

"In the third quarter we achieved outstanding results. We achieved our highest quarterlynet operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA** in the Company's history and a consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin** of 28.3%. We continue to have a strong balance sheet, with cash over $100 million and no substantial debt maturities before 2026,"Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked."We are exploring exciting growth opportunities at our two Missouri properties with plans to build a hotel at each property and a land-based casino in Caruthersville,"Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2021:

﻿ Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States Colorado Century Casino & Hotel - Central City ﻿ Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek ﻿ West Virginia Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort ﻿ Missouri Century Casino Cape Girardeau ﻿ Century Casino Caruthersville Canada Edmonton Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton ﻿ Century Casino St. Albert ﻿ Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ﻿ Calgary Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ﻿ Century Sports ﻿ Century Bets! Inc. Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other ﻿ Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $20.9 million, or 22%, and by $61.7 million, or 28%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in netoperating revenue by reportable segmentfor the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿ ﻿ Net Operating Revenue ﻿ For the three months For the nine months ﻿ ended September 30, $ % ended September 30, $ % Amounts in thousands 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change United States $ 73,897 $ 62,647 $ 11,250 18% $ 214,969 $ 139,908 $ 75,061 54% Canada 21,368 16,577 4,791 29% 30,031 37,479 (7,448) (20%) Poland 21,151 16,339 4,812 30% 35,751 40,793 (5,042) (12%) Corporate and Other 194 143 51 36% 456 1,286 (830) (65%) Consolidated $ 116,610 $ 95,706 $ 20,904 22% $ 281,207 $ 219,466 $ 61,741 28% ﻿

The Company'searnings from operations increased by $10.7 million, or 71%, and by $71.0 million, or 376%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿ ﻿ Earnings (Loss) from Operations ﻿ For the three months For the nine months ﻿ ended September 30, $ % ended September 30, $ % Amounts in thousands 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change United States $ 19,510 $ 14,707 $ 4,803 33% $ 60,569 $ (13,690) $ 74,259 542% Canada 6,793 3,069 3,724 121% 2,354 153 2,201 1439% Poland 2,642 202 2,440 1208% (2,526) (1,708) (818) (48%) Corporate and Other (3,218) (2,964) (254) (9%) (8,308) (3,627) (4,681) (129%) Consolidated $ 25,727 $ 15,014 $ 10,713 71% $ 52,089 $ (18,872) $ 70,961 376% ﻿

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $7.5 million, or 200%, and by $71.4 million, or 131%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared tothe three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss)attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segmentfor the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿ ﻿ Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders ﻿ For the three months For the nine months ﻿ ended September 30, $ % ended September 30, $ % Amounts in thousands 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change United States $ 12,389 $ 7,656 $ 4,733 62% $ 39,486 $ (35,999) $ 75,485 210% Canada 5,308 1,880 3,428 182% 265 (4,102) 4,367 107% Poland 1,437 86 1,351 1571% (1,432) (1,134) (298) (26%) Corporate and Other (7,908) (5,874) (2,034) (35%) (21,657) (13,480) (8,177) (61%) Consolidated $ 11,226 $ 3,748 $ 7,478 200% $ 16,662 $ (54,715) $ 71,377 131% ﻿

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholdersinclude interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expenseand non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $10.8 million, or 49%, and by $43.0 million, or 143%,for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

﻿ ﻿ Adjusted EBITDA** ﻿ For the three months For the nine months ﻿ ended September 30, $ % ended September 30, $ % Amounts in thousands 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change United States $ 24,209 $ 19,222 $ 4,987 26% $ 74,585 $ 30,073 $ 44,512 148% Canada 7,966 4,425 3,541 80% 6,112 7,451 (1,339) (18%) Poland 3,005 981 2,024 206% (603) 575 (1,178) (205%) Corporate and Other (2,124) (2,414) 290 12% (7,054) (8,063) 1,009 13% Consolidated $ 33,056 $ 22,214 $ 10,842 49% $ 73,040 $ 30,036 $ 43,004 143% ﻿

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $100.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $182.4million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2020. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021included$167.0 million related to the Company's credit agreement with Macquarie, $0.5 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $7.7 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), and$15.3 million related to a long-term land leasefor Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $8.1 million in deferred financing costs.The Company also has a $280.9 million long-term financing obligation under its triple net master lease ("Master Lease").

Conference Call Information

Today the Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the third quarter results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

