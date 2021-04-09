Log in
Century City International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/03/2021

04/09/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Century City International Holdings Limited *

* (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

9 April 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

355

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,000,000,000

0.10

400,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

0.10

400,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of

preceding month

7,749,255,480

0.10

774,925,548.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

7,749,255,480

0.10

774,925,548.00

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of

preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

1,174,925,548.00

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of other

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

classes of

(1)

(2)

shares

shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,203,817,188

N/A

0

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

3,203,817,188

N/A

0

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

Particulars of share option

shares of issuer

which may be

scheme including

Movement during the month

issued during

issued pursuant

EGM approval date

the month

thereto as at

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of

pursuant

close of

shares issuable

Granted

Exercised Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (HK$)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer

which may

issued

be issued

Currency

Nominal value

Nominal

during

pursuant

Description of warrants

of

at close of

Exercised

value at

the month

thereto as

(Date of expiry -

nominal

preceding

during

close of

pursuant

at close of

dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

the month

the month

thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer

which may

issued

be issued

Amount at

during

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

the month

thereto as

amount

preceding

during

close of

pursuant

at close of

Class and description

outstanding

month

the month

the month

thereto

the month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  1. N/A
    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
  2. N/A
    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
    Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
  3. N/A
    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

(

/ /

)

Total C.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

issuer which may be

of issuer issued

issued pursuant

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer

shares of

which may

issuer issued

be issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as

pursuant

at close of

Type of Issue

thereto

the month

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of

Type of Issue

thereto

the month

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of

Type of Issue

thereto

the month

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

10.

Other

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

(2)

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
    Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

March 2019

  1. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  2. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  3. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  4. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  5. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  6. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Eliza Lam Sau Fun

Title:Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

Century City International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
