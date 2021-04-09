Century City International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/03/2021 04/09/2021 | 04:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/03/2021 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Century City International Holdings Limited * * (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Date Submitted 9 April 2021 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 355 Description : Ordinary Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000 0.10 400,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 4,000,000,000 0.10 400,000,000.00 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month March 2019 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : Convertible Preference Shares No. of Authorised share preference Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 7,749,255,480 0.10 774,925,548.00 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 7,749,255,480 0.10 774,925,548.00 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : 1,174,925,548.00 March 2019 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of other No. of ordinary shares No. of preference classes of (1) (2) shares shares Balance at close of preceding month 3,203,817,188 N/A 0 N/A Increase/(decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 3,203,817,188 N/A 0 N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) No. of new No. of new shares of issuer Particulars of share option shares of issuer which may be scheme including Movement during the month issued during issued pursuant EGM approval date the month thereto as at (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of pursuant close of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$) N/A March 2019 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which may issued be issued Currency Nominal value Nominal during pursuant Description of warrants of at close of Exercised value at the month thereto as (Date of expiry - nominal preceding during close of pursuant at close of dd/mm/yyyy) value month the month the month thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which may issued be issued Amount at during pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at the month thereto as amount preceding during close of pursuant at close of Class and description outstanding month the month the month thereto the month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares of No. of new shares issuer which may be of issuer issued issued pursuant Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), during the month thereto as at close of if applicable, and class of shares issuable: pursuant thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new shares of No. of new issuer shares of which may issuer issued be issued during pursuant the month thereto as pursuant at close of Type of Issue thereto the month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued during pursuant the month thereto as at pursuant close of Type of Issue thereto the month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 8. Consideration At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) issue currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued during pursuant the month thereto as at pursuant close of Type of Issue thereto the month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) (2) Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) N/A N/A N/A N/A IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; March 2019 all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): Submitted by: Eliza Lam Sau Fun Title:Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. March 2019 Attachments Original document

