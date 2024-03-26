National homebuilder offering new homes from the high $200s in the greater San Antonio metro

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., an industry leader in online home sales and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced its New Braunfels community, Park Place, is now open for sales. To commemorate the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on April 2, featuring complimentary food, model home tours, and more. New homes in the community are currently available online and in-person from the high $200s.

Featuring a versatile lineup of 10 single- and two-story homes, Park Place offers modern features, including shaker-style kitchen cabinets, ample storage space, and smart home technology. Further enhancing its desirability, the community's location provides easy access to historic downtown New Braunfels, Seguin, and major attractions like ZDT's Amusement Park and Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels. At only 34 miles away, San Antonio's entertainment and employment hubs are also within convenient commuting distance.

Learn more about Park Place and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ParkPlace or call 210.504.3033.

"Park Place has already caught on for its prime location and beautiful floor plans, and we're excited to officially commemorate it with this celebratory event," said San Antonio Division President Eric Runge. "Buyers also shouldn't wait for the event to explore their options, as we currently have an exceptional selection of one- and two-story quick move-in homes available."

NOW SELLING:

Park Place| New Braunfels, Texas

Now selling from the high $200s

10 floor plans available; one- and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,394 square feet

Select plans feature 42" cabinets and quartz countertops

Prime location between New Braunfels and Seguin , 7 miles from Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels, 26 miles from Canyon Lake , and only 34 miles from downtown San Antonio

Location:

4204 Clarisse Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

210.504.3033

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

