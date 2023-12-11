Top 10 builder introduces new community with two stunning model homes

HANFORD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—has introduced two brand-new model homes at its exciting new Hanford community, Live Oak.

Bringing 99 new homes to Hanford, Live Oak showcases single- and two-story floor plans with contemporary open-concept layouts and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Convenient main-floor bedrooms, mud rooms, and lavish owner's suites make these standout homes even more desirable.

Homebuyers who act fast can take advantage of special Grand Opening prices and home releases—including move-in ready options.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LiveOak.

More About Live Oak

Now selling from the upper $300s

Single- and two-story homes

4 floor plans with up to 2,617 square feet

3 to 5 bedrooms

Spacious open kitchens with islands

Owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths

Two model homes now open (Clover and Orchid)

Nestled in the San Joaquin Valley along Highways 198 and 43—approximately 30 miles south of the Fresno area and nine miles east of Lemoore—Live Oak offers peaceful, small-city living with easy access to regional economic and entertainment hotspots.

Sales Center:

1452 South Polar Avenue

Hanford, CA 93230

559.256.8619

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-grand-opening-in-hanford-california-302011871.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.