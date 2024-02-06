Top 10 builder to offer modern two-story new homes near downtown Merced and University of California Merced

MERCED, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce the upcoming Grand Opening of Crest View, the company's anticipated new community in Merced, California. A celebratory Grand Opening event is planned for Saturday, February 10, featuring tours of two brand-new floor plans, complimentary refreshments, and an on-site representative from affiliate lender Inspire Home Loans®.

Offering a selection of two-story floor plans with modern, open-concept layouts, Crest View is conveniently located northwest of downtown Merced, with quick access to shops, dining and outdoor recreation. The community is also in close proximity to University of California Merced and Highway 99.

"We couldn't be more excited about opening Crest View, bringing beautiful new homes to Merced, available in-person or through our streamlined online homebuying process," said Central Valley Division President Allen Bennett. "These two-story floor plans offer a lot of flexibility for buyers to find their best fit, with each plan including incredible features like our Century Home Connect® smart home package."

More About Crest View

Now selling from the mid $400s

100+ single-family homesites

Two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,287 square feet

Open-concept layouts

Features (per plan): main-floor bedrooms, lofts and more

Spacious owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths

Two model homes (Fig and Olive plans)

Crest View sits close to Merino Park and Fahrens Creek Trail, a 2.4-mile trail northwest of downtown. For entertainment, downtown Merced offers attractions like the revitalized Mainzer Theater, Merced Antique Mall, and the popular Merced Certified Farmers' Market.

Location:

4109 Adobe Court

Merced, CA 94350

209.290.2044

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

