Top 10 homebuilder to offer one- and two-story single-family homes in growing Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced its upcoming grand opening at Ramsay Cove, its newest community in the North Alabama region. A celebratory grand opening event, slated for the first weekend of March, will feature tours of the model home, complimentary refreshments, and limited-time savings for homebuyers.

Offering a versatile selection of four layouts, Ramsay Cove has both ranch and two-story homes, with select plans featuring designated studies and game rooms, as well as covered patios and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. The community boasts a prime location near the fast-growing metro of Huntsville and within the highly rated Madison County School System. Homes, starting in the low $300s, are currently available for purchase both in-person and online.

"We're excited to reveal all of Ramsay Cove's incredible offerings at our grand opening event in March," said Zack Adler, Division President. "The combination of desirable homes and a great location near Huntsville's major employers and entertainment hubs makes this an attractive community for homebuyers looking for quality, affordable homes. Our grand opening event will be a great time to experience Ramsay Cove and take advantage of special savings."

NOW SELLING:

Ramsay Cove| Owens Cross Roads, Alabama

Now selling from the low $300s

4 floor plans; single- and two-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,785 to 2,282 square feet

Prime location only 13 miles from downtown Huntsville and 20 miles to Lake Guntersville

Location:

104 Luxor Avenue

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

256.274.4059

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

