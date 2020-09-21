Log in
Century Communities Announces Home Workspace Program Century Home Base: providing the ultimate home workspace

09/21/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced Century Home Base, a program focused on providing homebuyers with versatile workspace options in their new home. While Century Communities has always offered exceptional workspace and study options, Century Home Base goes further by allowing homebuyers to tailor a work environment with added functional features—whether working remotely or learning virtually, individually or in groups.

Learn more and explore workspace options at CenturyCommunities.com/HomeBase.

Century Home Base Benefits:

  • Multiple workspace layouts
  • Built-in desks, shelving and storage
  • Soundproofed walls
  • USB electrical outlets
  • LED flush mount ceiling fixtures

"We realize that people are doing more at home than ever before, and that's why we want to give homebuyers the ability to design an environment that suits their needs," said Alyson Benn, Vice President of Corporate Marketing. "Century Home Base really provides buyers with a full suite of options to achieve the perfect virtual learning or work-from-home environment."

Century Complete DIY Workspaces

Part of the Century Communities family of homebuilders, Century Complete is participating in the Century Home Base program by offering tips for customizing spaces into home workspace for buyers who purchase a Century Complete home.

Get home workspace inspiration at CenturyCompleteHomes.com/HomeBase.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-home-workspace-program-century-home-base-providing-the-ultimate-home-workspace-301134868.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
