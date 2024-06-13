Online homebuying leader to open at Sundial at Bellevue Ranch in late summer 2024

MERCED, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is excited to announce it will expand its offerings in Merced, California, with the summer grand opening of Sundial at Bellevue Ranch. Bringing over 90 additional homesites to the fast-growing city, Sundial at Bellevue Ranch will be the company's second Merced community after opening Crest View in February 2024, currently selling from the mid $400s.

Anticipated to also start from the mid $400s, new homes at Sundial at Bellevue Ranch will offer a versatile selection of single-family floor plans, with single- and two-story options featuring modern open-concept layouts with up to 5 bedrooms, 2-bay garages, smart home features and more.

Learn more and join the community interest list atwww.CenturyCommunities.com/Sundial.

"We're excited to unveil Sundial at Bellevue Ranch, promising exceptional new homes with a fantastic location close to UC Merced," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "This community will be opening in just a few months, so now's the perfect time to join our interest list and ensure you're in the know about grand opening details, pricing and more."

Sundial at Bellevue Ranch | Merced, CA

Coming soon from the mid $400s

5 single-family floor plans

Single- and two-story homes

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,287 square feet

Electric service through Merced Irrigation District (MID)

UC Merced shuttle service within walking distance

Location:

Bellevue Road & M Street

Merced, CA 95348

209.262.3452

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's top 10 homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

