Online homebuying leader now selling at The Vistas Collection at North Copper Canyon

PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the company has opened up a new collection of homes within North Copper Canyon, a popular planned community in Surprise, AZ with desirable amenities like a pool, dog park, sports fields, splash parks, walking trails and more, along with access to premier golf courses and outdoor destinations like White Tank Mountain Regional Park.

Now selling from the mid $300s, The Vistas Collection at North Copper Canyon offers a desirable lineup of single- and two-story floor plans, boasting versatile open-concept layouts with stylish designer-selected finishes and modern included features, like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Two brand-new models are also now available for tour at the community, showcasing the Residence 1 and Residence 2 floor plans.

Learn more & explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NorthCopperCanyon.

MORE ABOUT THE VISTAS COLLECTION AT NORTH COPPER CANYON

Now selling from the mid $300s

120 homesites

3 single-story floor plans, 2 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,585 to 2,377 square feet

Close access to Highway 60 for a convenient commute to Phoenix

Convenient proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation

Community Location:

22742 N. 182nd Lane

Surprise, AZ 85387

602.742.2694

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

