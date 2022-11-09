Advanced search
    CCS   US1565043007

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
2022-11-09
43.10 USD   -1.49%
Century Communities Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/09/2022
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Century Communities:
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Contact Information:
Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
303-268-8345
Tyler.Langton@CenturyCommunities.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301673566.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
