GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced the return of its popular Purple Tag Sales Event, featuring major new home savings at Century Communities and Century Complete locations across the nation.

Explore Purple Tag Savings Opportunities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PurpleTag2024.

"As a leading homebuilder, we're in a unique position to help make the dream of homeownership more attainable for buyers across the nation, and that's what Purple Tag is all about," said National President Greg Huff. "With incredible deals at locations from coast to coast, easily available to purchase through our online homebuying experience, now's the time to find your best fit and lock in your dream home."

SAVINGS OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDE:*

Up to 25% off rates with competitive financing and rate lock programs** through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®

Special pricing

Closing cost assistance

And more!

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

*Offers vary by location and it may not be possible to combine multiple offers. Ask a local Sales Associate for details. **Availability of rate special is limited and subject to change at any time without notice. This offer may change upon exhaustion of funds. Savings of 24.65% are based on comparing the seller rate special to the average market interest rate of 6.47% (7.397% APR), as published on www.mortgagenewsdaily.com/mortgage-rates on 7/11/2024. Interest rate of 4.875% (5.958% APR) is for a 30-year fixed-rate FHA loan which will be owner occupied with a 3.5% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620. Interest rate of 4.875% (5.488% APR) is for a 30-year fixed-rate VA loan which will be owner occupied with a 0% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620. Interest rates may not be available at time of loan commitment or closing. Full terms and conditions are available at www.centurycommunities.com/promos/national/purple-tag-sale. Loans are subject to credit approval. Restrictions and conditions may apply. Loan program is available through Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276. Additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

