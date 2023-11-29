Top 10 homebuilder now selling new construction homes in Conroe, Dayton, and Navasota

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—recently opened new model homes, now available for tour, at three exciting new communities in the greater Houston area: Granger Pines (Conroe), Pecan Lakes Estates (Navasota), and The Villages at Westpointe (Dayton).

Along with a broad range of desirable locations, all three communities boast an extensive mix of single-family homes—with quick move-in options available—priced from the mid to high $200s. Homebuyers will also appreciate high-quality included features with every floor plan, such as the builder's own Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Explore Communities & Available Homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Houston.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our offerings in the greater Houston area, with a fantastic lineup of smartly designed floor plans in desirable locations," said Blake Roberts, Houston Division President. "Interested homebuyers are invited to tour new model homes at each community and speak with our team to find their best fit. For those ready to buy, we're proud to offer homes for purchase through our streamlined online homebuying process."

NOW SELLING:

Granger Pines | Conroe

From the high $200s

This fast-selling community is part of the acclaimed Conroe ISD, with the new 18-acre Hope Elementary School located directly within the neighborhood. An inspired selection of single- and two-story floor plans offers stylish and convenient features like main-floor primary suites, upstairs game rooms and more. In addition, the community's location near I-45 puts surrounding cities like The Woodlands and Houston within easy reach, allowing for fast access to business hubs, entertainment, and the airport.

6 floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

1,582 to 2,439 square feet

Included features like 42" flat-panel cabinets, granite countertops, and the builder's Century Home Connect ® smart home package

smart home package Fast-growing location with quick access to Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest, The Woodlands , and the airport

, and the airport Model home now open! ( Bristol plan)

16768 Needlepoint Drive

Conroe, TX 77302

713.222.7000

View available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GrangerPines.

The Villages at Westpointe | Dayton

From the mid $200s

This new community features single- and two-story homes with modern open-concept layouts and stylish included finishes like upgraded 42" flat-panel cabinets, granite countertops and private owner's suites with attached bathrooms. Homebuyers will also enjoy small-town living in a convenient location—near Highways 90, 146, 321 and F.M. 1960—plus exceptional community amenities like walking trails, a dog park, open space, ponds and gardens.

5 floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,003 square feet

Easy access to highways and major employers

Small-city living in a desirable setting

Model home now open! (Hampton plan)

832 Westpointe Drive

Dayton, TX 77535

713.222.7000

View available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/VillagesAtWestpointe.

Pecan Lakes Estates | Navasota

From the mid $200s

Pecan Lakes Estates offers a contemporary lineup of single- and two-story floor plans with exceptional included features like granite countertops, upstairs game rooms and private owner's suites. Conveniently situated close to State Highways 105 and 6 in southeastern Grimes County, the new community also boasts a desirable location near Pecan Lakes Golf Club and Navasota's historic downtown district—featuring restaurants, antique stores and year-round community events—plus quick access to Bryan–College Station.

6 floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

1,326 to 2,012 square feet

Quiet and charming town with abundant activities

Model home now open! ( Lexington plan)

2109 Spyglass Drive

Navasota, TX 77868

713.222.7000

View available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PecanLakesEstates.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

