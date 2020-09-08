Log in
Century Communities Announces September Savings Event: "You Belong Here"

09/08/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced a September savings event called "You Belong Here"—inspiring homebuyers to find a new home that suits their style and needs. Savings are available nationwide through the builder's two brands: Century Communities and Century Complete. In addition to local special offers on closing cost assistance, design selections and more, homebuyers can take advantage of historically low interest rates, available through Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans.

 "YOU BELONG HERE" SAVINGS EVENT

  • September 1 through September 30
  • Special offers from coast to coast
  • Local offer details available at community Sales Centers

Explore communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com and www.CenturyCompleteHomes.com!

"We know a lot of buyers are out there trying to find their best new home fit for changing life needs," said Alyson Benn, Vice President of Corporate Marketing. "Whether it's a home that offers more workspace, a yard, or a more convenient location, we're proud to help buyers get there with special savings this September."

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-september-savings-event-you-belong-here-301125818.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
