Top 10 homebuilder now selling at Alder Creek, offering two home collections from the mid $500s

PARKER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that Alder Creek is now selling, a highly anticipated new community in Parker offering two collections of single-family and paired homes. A celebratory Grand Opening event for the community's single-family Floret collection is slated for September 30—highlighted by model tours and eats from local restaurants. A second Grand Opening for the community's paired home collection will occur later in the fall.

Conveniently situated near E-470 and located within the notable Douglas County School District, Alder Creek offers an easy commute to regional employment and cultural hotspots across the metro Denver area, plus abundant recreational opportunities and a vibrant downtown district with unique shopping, exquisite dining and year-round community events. Homebuyers will be able to choose from a versatile lineup of floor plans with access to exceptional community amenities like trails with outdoor exercise stations and a park with a playground.



Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AlderCreek.

ALDER CREEK | SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

Now selling from the mid $600s!

1 ranch-style plan and 4 two-story plans from the Floret Collection

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,806 to 2,940 square feet

Aster model opening soon

Sales Center:

13856 Deertrack Lane

Parker, CO 80134

For more information, call 303.268.8364.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AlderCreekSF

ALDER CREEK | PAIRED HOMES

Now selling from the mid $500s!

3 brand-new two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,775 to 2,110 square feet

Bristlecone and Ponderosa models opening soon

Sales Center:

13833 Deertrack Lane

Parker, CO 80134

For more information, call 303.268.8364.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AlderCreekPaired

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

