Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Century Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCS   US1565043007

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:07 2023-04-12 am EDT
62.14 USD   +0.21%
10:45aCentury Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community
PR
04/04Century Communities Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03/30Century Communities Chosen as the Highest-Ranked Homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 List of Most Trustworthy Companies in America
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community

04/12/2023 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top 10 National Homebuilder Now Selling at East Virginia Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at East Virginia Village, a new townhome community in Denver.

Nestled close to Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center and downtown Denver, this community offers a prime real estate opportunity in a vibrant location with access to the Cherry Creek School District. Outdoor lovers will enjoy close proximity to the Cook Park Recreation Center, the Cherry Creek Trail, Garland Park—featuring a lake, athletic fields, tennis courts and volleyball courts–and Kennedy Golf Course, all within 10 minutes. Residents can also grab a bite to eat at various local restaurants within walking distance, or take a short drive to the Cherry Creek Shopping Center for shops and entertainment.

Already selling quickly—with nearly 20% sold in just a few weeks of opening—East Virginia Village boasts three exclusive floor plans and exceptional included features like attached 2-bay garages. This anticipated community also provides low-maintenance living, with a small fenced-in front yard on select homes and a professionally managed Metro District. In addition, East Virginia Village features a park with play equipment, seating areas, BBQ grills and dog stations.

See available homes and schedule a tour today at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EastVirginiaVillage.      

NOW SELLING:

East Virginia Village| Denver 
Townhomes from the mid $400s

  • 74 two-story townhomes
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Up to approximately 1,378 square feet
  • Attached 2-bay garages
  • Fenced-in front yards
  • Model for tour (Sonoma floor plan)

1900 S. Poplar Court
Denver, CO 80224

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.   

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-debuts-denver-townhome-community-301795721.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
10:45aCentury Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community
PR
04/04Century Communities Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
PR
03/30Century Communities Chosen as the Highest-Ranked Homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 List of..
PR
03/30Century Communities Releases New Townhomes For Sale in Castle Pines, CO
PR
03/24Century Communities Joins Popular Bridgeland Planned Community Near Houston
PR
03/24Century Communities Joins Popular Bridgeland Planned Community Near Houston
CI
03/07Century Communities Now Selling in Celebrated Lake Las Vegas Development
PR
03/02Century Communities Debuts Two Anticipated Colorado Communities
PR
03/01Century Communities Now Selling at Two New Seattle Metro Communities
PR
03/01Century Communities, Inc. Now Selling At Two New Seattle Metro Communities
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer