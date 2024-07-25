WHY INVEST?
Geographically Diverse, National Homebuilder Strategically
Positioned in Over 45 Markets in 18 States
Focus on Move-In Ready / Spec Home Construction
Concentration in Attractive Entry-Level Segment
Land Light Operating Strategy
Strong Track Record of Growth
21 Consecutive Years of Profitability
Solid Balance Sheet with $2.5 Billion of Stockholders' Equity, 28.1% Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital and $841 Million of Liquidity
Invested, Cycle-Tested Management Team Aligned with
Long-Term Stockholder Interests
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding
- including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries.
M E A N I N G F U L M A R K E T - S H A R E P O S I T I O N S
A C R O S S H I G H - G R O W T H M A R K E T S
T o p 1 0 M a r k e t S h a r e I n K e y M a r k e t s S u c h A s A t l a n t a , C h a r l o t t e ,
D e n v e r , H o u s t o n , L a s V e g a s , N a s h v i l l e , P h o e n i x a n d S e a t t l e .
18
45+
78,097
$4.1bn
S T A T E S
M A R K E T S
L O T S 1
R E V E N U E S 2
1 As of June 30, 2024
2 Period is LTM 2Q 2024
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
OUR STRATEGY
F O C U S E D O N M O V E - I N - R E A D Y / S P E C H O M E C O N S T R U C T I O N
- Reduces time between home order and delivery, providing increased visibility into costs and margin protection.
-
Streamlines construction process and leads to more efficient build times. o Drives increased profitability and quicker inventory turns.
o Allows buyers to more easily lock in mortgage rates for certainty of financing.
C O N C E N T R A T I O N I N A T T R A C T I V E , E N T R Y - L E V E L S E G M E N T
- Enables Century to target the broadest potential pool of customers.
- Positions Century, especially our Century Complete brand, to address the shortage of affordable housing that exists today in the country.
S T R O N G T R A C K R E C O R D O F D I S C I P L I N E D G R O W T H
- Completed and integrated 8 acquisitions while generating minimal goodwill since 2013, including our January 2024 acquisition of Landmark Homes of Tennessee.
- Added 16 states to portfolio and created a robust national footprint across high-growth markets since 2013.
D R I V I N G S T R U C T U R A L L Y I M P R O V E D M A R G I N S
- Increased national scale driving greater purchasing power and increased homebuilding efficiencies.
- Focused on increasing share in existing markets to leverage local platforms.
L O W R I S K , L A N D - L I G H T O P E R A T I N G M O D E L
-
Flexibility to control significant amounts of land for future growth for a limited investment. o Ability to exit positions at a reasonable cost in the event of a market downturn, all without
impacting our nearer term need for lots on which to start homes.
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS & PRIORITIES
S E C O N D Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 4 H I G H L I G H T S
o Increased lot count by 35% on a year-over-year basis to 78,097, with controlled lots accounting for 58% of total lots.
o Increased community count by 14% to 266, a Company record, on a year-over-year basis, with Century Complete accounting for over 40% of total community count and the Southeast and Texas combined accounting for 30%.
o Deliveries of 2,617 increased 17% year-over-year, benefitting from solid demand for affordable new homes with quick move-ins.
o Net new home contracts of 2,780 improved by 20% on a year-over-year basis, with growth in all of our segments during the quarter.
B U S I N E S S P R I O R I T I E S
o Focus sales efforts and incentives on monetizing homes with near term deliveries.
o Continue intense focus on controlling direct costs and reducing cycle times.
o Grow community count and homes under construction at a measured pace.
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
TWO COMPLEMENTARY BRANDS
C O N C E N T R A T I O N I N A T T R A C T I V E E N T R Y - L E V E L S E G M E N T
o Provides customers with a "Home for Every Dream"
o Focuses on affordable housing options while offering an extensive range of home types across a variety of price points
o Sells homes through traditional model home sales structure while also offering online sales
o Expertise in purchasing both finished lots and land development allows us to be opportunistic across a range of markets
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R
o Provides customers with "More Home, Less Money"
o Targets entry-level customers - 100% within FHA limits2
o Sells homes primarily through retail outlets and online as opposed to model homes
o 100% spec, land-light, acquiring only finished lots, primarily just-in time
o Highly scalable business model, which requires less capital investment and yields quicker asset turns
P R E S E N T A T I O N
E N T R Y - L E V E L B U Y E R S
R E P R E S E N T
93%
O F T O T A L C O M P A N Y H O M E D E L I V E R I E S 1
- Based on 2Q 2024 Total Home Deliveries
- Based on 2Q 2024 Home Sales Revenue and Backlog ASP
B E N E F I T S T O M O V E - I N R E A D Y / S P E C H O M E C O N S T R U C T I O N
M E A N I N G F U L F O C U S O N
MOVE-IN READY HOMES1
97%
Reduces the time between contract, closing and delivery providing Century with increased visibility into costs and margin protection, particularly during periods of increased costs and inflation.
Spec homes streamline the construction process and help mitigate supply chain challenges resulting in more efficient build times.
Century Communities
Home Deliveries are Spec Builds
98%
Total Company Home Deliveries
are Spec Builds
Drives increased profitability to the bottom line.
Quicker inventory turns and improved ROE.
Allows buyers to purchase quick move-in homes and lock in mortgage rates for certainty of financing.
100%
Century Complete Home Deliveries are
Spec Builds
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
1
Based on 2Q 2024 Total Home Deliveries
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
LOW RISK, LAND-LIGHT BUSINESS STRATEGY
C A R E F U L L Y M A N A G E D A C R O S S D I V E R S I F I E D M A R K E T S T O R E D U C E E X P O S U R E T O I N D U S T R Y C Y C L E S
Flexibility to control significant amounts of land for future growth for a limited investment and ability to exit positions at a reasonable cost in the event of a market downturn, all without adversely impacting our nearer term need for lots on which to start homes.
TOTAL
Owned 78,097 Controlled
42% Lots1 58%
Geographically balanced land portfolio provides greater opportunities for growth
Century
West
across our national footprint and mitigates risk from regional downturns.
Owned lots provide approximately 3 years of deliveries, positioning Century well in the years ahead.
Land-light operating focus through increases in controlled lots, which accounted for 58% of total lots as of June 30, 2024 versus 40% as of December 31, 2022.
C E N T U R Y C O M M U N I T I E S | I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
Complete 10%
24%Mountain
TOTAL 18%
78,097
Lots1
Southeast
23% Texas
25%
1 Total lots as of June 30, 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Century Communities Inc. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 22:08:05 UTC.