Solid Balance Sheet with $2.5 Billion of Stockholders' Equity, 28.1% Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital and $841 Million of Liquidity

Positioned in Over 45 Markets in 18 States

including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding

Flexibility to control significant amounts of land for future growth for a limited investment.

Focused on increasing share in existing markets to leverage local platforms.

Added 16 states to portfolio and created a robust national footprint across

Completed and integrated 8 acquisitions while generating minimal goodwill since 2013, including our January 2024 acquisition of Landmark Homes of Tennessee.

S T R O N G T R A C K R E C O R D O F D I S C I P L I N E D G R O W T H

Positions Century, especially our Century Complete brand, to address the shortage of affordable housing that exists today in the country.

Enables Century to target the broadest potential pool of customers.

C O N C E N T R A T I O N I N A T T R A C T I V E , E N T R Y - L E V E L S E G M E N T

Streamlines construction process and leads to more efficient build times.

Reduces time between home order and delivery, providing increased visibility into costs and margin protection.

F O C U S E D O N M O V E - I N - R E A D Y / S P E C H O M E C O N S T R U C T I O N

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS & PRIORITIES

S E C O N D Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 4 H I G H L I G H T S

o Increased lot count by 35% on a year-over-year basis to 78,097, with controlled lots accounting for 58% of total lots.

o Increased community count by 14% to 266, a Company record, on a year-over-year basis, with Century Complete accounting for over 40% of total community count and the Southeast and Texas combined accounting for 30%.

o Deliveries of 2,617 increased 17% year-over-year, benefitting from solid demand for affordable new homes with quick move-ins.

o Net new home contracts of 2,780 improved by 20% on a year-over-year basis, with growth in all of our segments during the quarter.

B U S I N E S S P R I O R I T I E S

o Focus sales efforts and incentives on monetizing homes with near term deliveries.

o Continue intense focus on controlling direct costs and reducing cycle times.

o Grow community count and homes under construction at a measured pace.

