CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
Century Communities : Investor Presentation October 2020

10/29/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Investor

Presentation

OCTOBER 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Investor Presentation may be regarded as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Certain forward-looking statements discuss the Company's plans, strategies and intentions, and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expects," "may," "will," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "likely," "projects," "positioned," "strategy," "future," and "plans." In addition, these words may use the positive or negative or other variations of those terms. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of the Company, and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Certain factors may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. If any of the events occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of the Company. Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the Company's capital and financing needs and availability; any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; the Company's ability to integrate and operate assets successfully after the closing of an acquisition; demand fluctuations in the housing industry; the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages, and the strength of the U.S. dollar; ability to adapt the Company's business strategy to changing home buying patterns and trends; ability to identify and acquire desirable land; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations; and other factors. However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors.

In addition, the Company has disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 7, 2020 and in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the risk factors which materially affect its business, financial condition and operating results. Investors are encouraged to review the Annual Report and subsequent Quarterly Reports for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This Investor Presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial

measures as defined by SEC rules. Such

non-GAAP financial measures

are presented as

a supplemental

financial measurements in the evaluation of our business. We believe the presentation of these financial

measures helps investors to

assess

our

operating performance from

period to period and enhances understanding of our financial

performance and highlights operational trends. Non-GAAP financial measures

are

widely

used by investors in

the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. However, such measurements may not be comparable to those of other companies in our industry, which limits their usefulness as a comparative measures. Such measures are not required by or calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered

as a substitutes for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in

accordance with

GAAP or as a measure of operating cash flow

or liquidity.

Non-Solicitation

The information in this Investor Presentation is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell,

nor a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for

or buy any securities

in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made

except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Page 1

Our Mission

A HOME FOR EVERY DREAMTM

We deliver our customers high-quality, beautiful homes at the

most affordable price while driving long-term shareholder value creation.

Page 2

Who We Are

Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder

9th largest homebuilder and #1 fastest-growing public builder 3 years in a row

$3.01 Billion in Total Revenues and 9,1061 homes delivered

80%+ of Deliveries are Entry-Level Buyers2

One-stop Homebuying

Our financial services business

provides mortgage, title and insurance services

28

17

44,963

Markets

States

Lots

1Source: Company filings, Period is LTM 3Q 2020

2Based on total year-to-date deliveries as of 09/30/2020

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Century Communities Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 881 M - -
Net income 2020 150 M - -
Net Debt 2020 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 364 M 1 364 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Century Communities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,33 $
Last Close Price 40,89 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Francescon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Francescon President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Messenger Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James M. Lippman Independent Director
Keith R. Guericke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.49.51%1 364
D.R. HORTON, INC.30.58%25 052
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-16.62%17 583
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-24.66%11 494
PULTEGROUP, INC.8.09%11 244
PERSIMMON PLC-14.14%9 575
