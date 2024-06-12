Online homebuying leader now selling at Spring Creek from the mid $200s

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced it's now selling at Spring Creek, the company's anticipated new community in San Antonio's Far West Side. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday, June 7.

Offering single-family homes from the mid $200s—available for purchase in-person or online—Spring Creek features a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans, boasting contemporary open-concept layouts with up to 4 bedrooms and 2,260 square feet. In addition, homebuyers will enjoy exceptional included features like shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, and smart home technology.

Located in close proximity to the 1604 Loop and north of Highway 90, the community also provides quick access to downtown San Antonio, along with major attractions and employment hubs like Lackland Air Force Base, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and the RIM shopping center.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SpringCreek.

"Affordably priced and with a prime location in San Antonio's Far West Side, Spring Creek offers an exceptional selection of quality homes, with options available for summer move-in," said San Antonio Division President Eric Runge. "We're also excited for buyers to come tour the community's brand-new model home, showcasing our stunning Frederick floor plan."

About Spring Creek

Now selling from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,260 square feet

Designer-selected finishes and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package included

Location:

12424 Spike Heights

San Antonio, TX 78245

210.988.6008

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

