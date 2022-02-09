Log in
Century Communities Makes Big Jacksonville Entrance

02/09/2022 | 10:38am EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, is excited to announce that its Century Communities brand has entered the fast-growing Jacksonville market with five new communities in sought-after locations, including Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville's Northside—with over 900 homesites offered across all communities! Century Communities is thrilled to be joining the Century Complete brand, which has already enjoyed a successful presence in the Jacksonville area. Homebuyers will be able to choose from a versatile mix of single-family homes, townhomes and paired homes from the Century Communities brand, with the ability to purchase their dream home completely online or at a traditional on-site sales center.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CCSJAX.  

JACKSONVILLE-AREA COMMUNITIES:

Concourse Crossing | Fernandina Beach, Florida
Single-family homes & townhomes

Terrapin Station | Jacksonville, Florida
Single-family homes

Pecan Park | Jacksonville, Florida
Single-family & paired homes

Pecan Forest | Jacksonville, Florida
Single-family homes

Le Sabre | Jacksonville, Florida
Paired homes

"It's a thrill for our Century Communities brand to break ground in the Jacksonville market," said Susie Anderson, Jacksonville division president for Century Communities. "With a dynamic mix of floor plans that cater to all lifestyles and beautiful locations with access to the beach, downtown Jacksonville and more, we're making it easier than ever for buyers to find their dream home."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville market.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com 
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-makes-big-jacksonville-entrance-301478864.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
