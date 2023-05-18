Century Communities Now Selling New Homes in Lebanon, TN

Top 10 homebuilder announces Grand Opening for Carver Creek

LEBANON, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that it's now selling at Carver Creek in Lebanon, TN, offering a versatile lineup of single-family new homes in a convenient location near I-40 with quick access to Nashville. Priced from the low $400s, floor plans at Carver Creek boast large, private homesites and beautiful open-concept layouts, complete with stylish finishes like stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops, and with options like dual owner's suites and main-floor owner's suites available on select plans.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CarverCreek.

More About Carver Creek

Now selling from the low $400s

145 homesites

4 two-story floor plans & 1 single-story floor plan

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms

Up to 3,271 square feet

2-bay garages

30 minutes from downtown Nashville

Access to streams and 80 acres of open space

103 Pekka Drive

Lebanon, TN 37087

615.795.2016

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

