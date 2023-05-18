Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Century Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCS   US1565043007

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:33 2023-05-18 pm EDT
69.23 USD   +1.27%
11:59aCentury Communities Now Selling New Homes in Lebanon, TN
PR
05/17Century Communities Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 per Share, Payable June 14 to Stockholders as of May 31
MT
05/17Century Communities Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Communities Now Selling New Homes in Lebanon, TN

05/18/2023 | 11:59am EDT
Top 10 homebuilder announces Grand Opening for Carver Creek

LEBANON, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that it's now selling at Carver Creek in Lebanon, TN, offering a versatile lineup of single-family new homes in a convenient location near I-40 with quick access to Nashville. Priced from the low $400s, floor plans at Carver Creek boast large, private homesites and beautiful open-concept layouts, complete with stylish finishes like stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops, and with options like dual owner's suites and main-floor owner's suites available on select plans.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CarverCreek.   

More About Carver Creek
Now selling from the low $400s

  • 145 homesites
  • 4 two-story floor plans & 1 single-story floor plan
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms
  • Up to 3,271 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • 30 minutes from downtown Nashville
  • Access to streams and 80 acres of open space

103 Pekka Drive
Lebanon, TN 37087
615.795.2016

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-now-selling-new-homes-in-lebanon-tn-301828792.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
More recommendations
