Century Communities Now Selling in Celebrated Lake Las Vegas Development

HENDERSON, Nev., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, is excited to announce that models are now open for tour at The Bluffs, part of Henderson's luxurious Lake Las Vegas development—which recently won gold for "Best Master Planned Community" for the second time in the annual Best of Las Vegas competition. A model Grand Opening event will be held on March 4, offering VIP tours of four model homes with complimentary refreshments.

Comprised of two single-family home collections—The Bluffs I and II—The Bluffs offers a versatile lineup of all single-story homes from the mid $400s, with a combined total of over 150 homesites. Floor plans at The Bluffs come with a range of attractive features, such as multi-generational living layouts (per plan). Life at Lake Las Vegas also offers exceptional amenities, like an extensive trail network, fun community events, quick access to championship golfing, and more.

"With The Bluffs, we're excited to feature new homes for sale at Lake Las Vegas, pairing beautiful new home construction with resort-style living," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "We look forward to having homebuyers and real estate agents tour our new model homes and discover all that this stunning community has to offer."

More About The Bluffs I

Now selling from the mid $400s

3 single-story floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Up to 1,831 square feet

2-bay garages

128 Barkset Way

Henderson, NV 89011

702.789.6321

More About The Bluffs II

Now selling from the upper $400s

3 single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,301 square feet

2-bay garages

190 Cabo Cruces Drive

Henderson, NV 89011

702.789.6322

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

