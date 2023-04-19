Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Century Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCS   US1565043007

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42:07 2023-04-19 pm EDT
65.24 USD   +0.49%
01:59pCentury Communities Opens New Community in Tulare, CA
PR
04/12Century Communities Launches Sales for Denver Townhome Community
MT
04/12Century Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Communities Opens New Community in Tulare, CA

04/19/2023 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top 10 homebuilder announces new homes now selling from the mid $300s at Liberty Hill

TULARE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales—recently announced as the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America—revealed that Liberty Hill in Tulare is now selling from the mid $300s.

Offering an inspired selection of four single-family floor plans, Liberty Hill is conveniently located near Highway 99 in the Central San Joaquin Valley, offering an easy commute to regional hotspots in Fresno and Bakersfield. Recreational enthusiasts will also appreciate abundant activities nearby at destinations like Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and Lake Kaweah.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LibertyHillCA

"We're excited to fill the need for quality new homes in this emerging market, offering a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans with designer-selected finishes and modern included features," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "With a variety of homesites and homes available for purchase on-site and online, there are plenty of options for buyers to find a home that suits their needs and lifestyle."

More About Liberty Hill
Now selling from the mid $300s

  • 182 homesites
  • 2 single-story floor plans, 2 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,222 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Two model homes open for tour (Camellia and Marigold plans)
  • Generous homesites, spacious primary suites, and open-concept floor plans with stylish finishes

1478 W. Bardsley Avenue
Tulare, CA 93274
559.226.9251

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.  

For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.                         
303.558.7352 
Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-opens-new-community-in-tulare-ca-301802198.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
01:59pCentury Communities Opens New Community in Tulare, CA
PR
04/12Century Communities Launches Sales for Denver Townhome Community
MT
04/12Century Communities Debuts Denver Townhome Community
PR
04/04Century Communities Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
PR
03/30Century Communities Chosen as the Highest-Ranked Homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 List of..
PR
03/30Century Communities Releases New Townhomes For Sale in Castle Pines, CO
PR
03/24Century Communities Joins Popular Bridgeland Planned Community Near Houston
PR
03/24Century Communities Joins Popular Bridgeland Planned Community Near Houston
CI
03/07Century Communities Now Selling in Celebrated Lake Las Vegas Development
PR
03/02Century Communities Debuts Two Anticipated Colorado Communities
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer