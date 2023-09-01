Top 10 builder to host a booth at the fair with a prize wheel & information on new homes in Madera

MADERA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is proud to support the Madera District Fair as a "Ticket Fairy" sponsor for the popular annual event, handing out free tickets over the Labor Day weekend at a surprise location and time to be announced on the builder's Central Valley Facebook page. Century will also host a booth at the event, where fairgoers can spin a prize wheel, speak with sales agents, and learn all about available new homes at Omni, the company's community of single-family homes in Madera. The Madera District Fair will run from September 7th through the 10th.

"We're pleased to be a sponsor of the Madera District Fair and look forward to meeting those who come out for this longstanding annual event," said Allen Bennet, Central Valley Division President. "We'll be handing out fun prizes and providing information about our exceptional lineup of single- and two-story homes at Omni."

Follow Century Communities on Facebook for free ticket announcements: www.facebook.com/CenturyCommunitiesCentralCalifornia

Learn more about the Madera District Fair: www.MaderaFair.com

Explore Omni and view available homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Omni

MORE ABOUT OMNI

Now selling from the high $300s

Single-family floor plans

2 single-story plans, 2 two-story plans

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 2,222 square feet

Quick move-in homes available

Model for tour (Dahlia plan)

Convenient location near Highway 99 with easy access to the Madera Wine Trail, outdoor recreation, Fresno and more

Community location:

1991 Birchcrest Drive

Madera, CA 93638

559.226.9250

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

