- Full Year Deliveries of 9,568 Homes and Revenues of $3.7 Billion -
- Fourth Quarter Net Income Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $91.3 Million, $2.83 Per Diluted Share -
- Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital of 22.4%, a Year End Company Record -
- Book Value per Share Increased to a Company Record $75.12 -
- 21st Consecutive Year of Profitability -
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net income of $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income of $94.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share
- Pre-tax income of $126.1 million
- EBITDA of $145.2 million
- Total revenues of $1.2 billion
- Deliveries of 3,157 homes, a quarterly Company record
- Net new home contracts of 2,340
- Homebuilding gross margin of 21.6%
- Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 23.0%
Full Year 2023 Highlights
- Net income of $259.2 million, or $8.05 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income of $260.6 million, or $8.09 per diluted share
- Pre-tax income of $350.8 million
- EBITDA of $405.3 million
- Total revenues of $3.7 billion
- Deliveries of 9,568 homes
- Net new home contracts of 8,828
- Homebuilding gross margin of 21.2%
- Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.5%
"Our fourth quarter deliveries of 3,157 homes, a quarterly record for the Company, increased 39% sequentially as we benefitted from our increased level of home starts earlier in the year and continued improvements in our cycle times," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "On the back of this strong fourth quarter performance, we delivered 9,568 homes and generated total revenues of $3.7 billion for the full year 2023. We saw meaningful improvement in our cycle times, deliveries and earnings in the second half of 2023 as compared to the first, and are optimistic about the outlook for 2024, especially given the strong underlying demand that exists for affordable new homes. For the full year 2024, we expect our deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion."
Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our net new home contracts of 2,340 in the fourth quarter 2023 increased 86% over year ago levels and exceeded our expectations given the quarter's typical seasonal decline. Our total lot inventory of 73,720 increased by 39% over the prior year end, with the higher lot count driven entirely by gains in our controlled lots, which accounted for 59% of our total lots at the end of the fourth quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.4 billion in stockholders' equity, $1.1 billion in liquidity and net homebuilding debt to net capital of 22.4%, the lowest year end level in our history as a public company."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Net income for the fourth quarter 2023 was $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $94.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share.
Total revenues were $1.2 billion, with fourth quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.2 billion as well. Deliveries totaled 3,157 homes, a quarterly record for the Company. The average sales price of home deliveries for the fourth quarter 2023 was $375,500.
Net new home contracts in the fourth quarter 2023 were 2,340, and at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, the Company had 1,070 homes in backlog, representing $400.8 million of backlog dollar value.
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and inventory impairment, was 23.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter 2023 was 21.6%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 11.1% in the quarter. EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2023 was $145.2 million.
Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $16.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2023.
Our book value per share increased to a record $75.12 as of December 31, 2023.
Full Year 2023 Results
Net income for the full year 2023 was $259.2 million, or $8.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $260.6 million, or $8.09 per diluted share.
Total revenues were $3.7 billion, with full year 2023 home sales revenues totaling $3.6 billion. Deliveries totaled 9,568 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the full year 2023 was $376,700.
Net new home contracts totaled 8,828 for the full year 2023.
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and inventory impairment, was 22.5% in 2023. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in 2023 was 21.2%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.4% in 2023. EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $405.3 million.
Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $80.2 million and $31.6 million, respectively, for the full year 2023.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.4 billion of stockholders' equity and $1.1 billion of total liquidity, including $328.0 million of cash.
During the fourth quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.
As of December 31, 2023, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 29.9% from 32.0% at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, net homebuilding debt to net capital decreased to 22.4% from 23.5% at December 31, 2022.
Full Year 2024 Outlook
David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given continued strong demand for affordable new homes, cycle times that are in line with historical levels and further growth in our community count, we expect our full year 2024 deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion."
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-816-1103 (domestic) or 412-317-0685 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 7, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 3626796. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2024 and its expectations for further growth in its community count. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Homebuilding Revenues
Home sales revenues
$
1,185,409
$
1,152,248
$
3,604,434
$
4,393,786
Land sales and other revenues
3,717
3,825
7,528
16,697
Total homebuilding revenues
1,189,126
1,156,073
3,611,962
4,410,483
Financial services revenues
16,456
23,060
80,223
95,433
Total revenues
1,205,582
1,179,133
3,692,185
4,505,916
Homebuilding Cost of Revenues
Cost of home sales revenues
(927,805)
(939,733)
(2,838,436)
(3,305,366)
Cost of land sales and other revenues
(1,773)
(1,477)
(2,147)
(10,628)
Total homebuilding cost of revenues
(929,578)
(941,210)
(2,840,583)
(3,315,994)
Financial services costs
(14,677)
(11,013)
(48,660)
(54,275)
Selling, general, and administrative
(131,959)
(109,257)
(447,311)
(430,742)
Inventory impairment and other
(1,877)
(10,149)
(1,877)
(10,149)
Other expense
(1,417)
(5,102)
(2,924)
(17,856)
Income before income tax expense
126,074
102,402
350,830
676,900
Income tax expense
(34,756)
(22,913)
(91,606)
(151,774)
Net income
$
91,318
$
79,489
$
259,224
$
525,126
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.87
$
2.50
$
8.12
$
16.12
Diluted
$
2.83
$
2.47
$
8.05
$
15.92
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
31,774,340
31,772,786
31,918,942
32,578,967
Diluted
32,236,990
32,195,308
32,209,359
32,977,935
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
226,150
$
296,724
Cash held in escrow
101,845
56,569
Accounts receivable
76,213
52,797
Inventories
3,016,641
2,830,645
Mortgage loans held for sale
251,852
203,558
Prepaid expenses and other assets
350,193
250,535
Property and equipment, net
69,075
31,688
Deferred tax assets, net
16,998
20,856
Goodwill
30,395
30,395
Total assets
$
4,139,362
$
3,773,767
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
147,265
$
106,926
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
303,392
299,588
Notes payable
1,062,471
1,019,412
Revolving line of credit
—
—
Mortgage repurchase facilities
239,298
197,626
Total liabilities
1,752,426
1,623,552
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,774,615 and 31,772,791 shares issued
318
318
Additional paid-in capital
592,989
584,803
Retained earnings
1,793,629
1,565,094
Total stockholders' equity
2,386,936
2,150,215
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,139,362
$
3,773,767
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data(1)
(Unaudited)
Net New Home Contracts
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
West
310
263
17.9
%
1,159
1,147
1.0
%
Mountain
440
150
193.3
%
1,614
1,397
15.5
%
Texas
378
262
44.3
%
1,630
1,306
24.8
%
Southeast
351
110
219.1
%
1,296
1,174
10.4
%
Century Complete
861
473
82.0
%
3,129
2,729
14.7
%
Total
2,340
1,258
86.0
%
8,828
7,753
13.9
%
Home Deliveries
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
395
$
585.1
391
$
673.0
1.0
%
(13.1)
%
Mountain
567
$
495.2
535
$
549.5
6.0
%
(9.9)
%
Texas
458
$
291.4
351
$
301.8
30.5
%
(3.4)
%
Southeast
519
$
435.3
489
$
404.7
6.1
%
7.6
%
Century Complete
1,218
$
258.0
1,137
$
256.2
7.1
%
0.7
%
Total / Weighted Average
3,157
$
375.5
2,903
$
396.9
8.7
%
(5.4)
%
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
1,133
$
588.6
1,591
$
675.3
(28.8)
%
(12.8)
%
Mountain
1,892
$
508.7
2,001
$
568.5
(5.4)
%
(10.5)
%
Texas
1,617
$
285.2
1,642
$
322.8
(1.5)
%
(11.6)
%
Southeast
1,370
$
434.2
1,682
$
430.4
(18.5)
%
0.9
%
Century Complete
3,556
$
258.5
3,678
$
252.3
(3.3)
%
2.5
%
Total / Weighted Average
9,568
$
376.7
10,594
$
414.7
(9.7)
%
(9.2)
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data(1)
(Unaudited)
Selling Communities
As of December 31,
Increase/(Decrease)
2023
2022
Amount
% Change
West
27
24
3
12.5
%
Mountain
51
31
20
64.5
%
Texas
43
33
10
30.3
%
Southeast
27
22
5
22.7
%
Century Complete
103
98
5
5.1
%
Total
251
208
43
20.7
%
Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
West
106
$
67,425
$
636.1
80
$
57,524
$
719.0
32.5
%
17.2
%
(11.5)
%
Mountain
163
92,785
$
569.2
441
223,938
$
507.8
(63.0)
%
(58.6)
%
12.1
%
Texas
168
53,044
$
315.7
155
47,363
$
305.6
8.4
%
12.0
%
3.3
%
Southeast
131
57,165
$
436.4
205
96,671
$
471.6
(36.1)
%
(40.9)
%
(7.5)
%
Century Complete
502
130,362
$
259.7
929
245,882
$
264.7
(46.0)
%
(47.0)
%
(1.9)
%
Total / Weighted Average
1,070
$
400,781
$
374.6
1,810
$
671,378
$
370.9
(40.9)
%
(40.3)
%
1.0
%
Lot Inventory
As of December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
West
4,036
3,259
7,295
4,433
509
4,942
(9.0)
%
540.3
%
47.6
%
Mountain
8,615
5,025
13,640
10,845
1,566
12,411
(20.6)
%
220.9
%
9.9
%
Texas
8,647
11,027
19,674
7,432
3,876
11,308
16.3
%
184.5
%
74.0
%
Southeast
5,486
10,941
16,427
5,576
5,733
11,309
(1.6)
%
90.8
%
45.3
%
Century Complete
3,839
12,845
16,684
3,826
9,323
13,149
0.3
%
37.8
%
26.9
%
Total
30,623
43,097
73,720
32,112
21,007
53,119
(4.6)
%
105.2
%
38.8
%
% of Total
41.5 %
58.5 %
100.0 %
60.5 %
39.5 %
100.0 %
(1)
Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, our Century Complete operations in Texas were realigned and are now managed under our Texas segment. Accordingly, we have presented segment information under this new basis as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, and we have restated the corresponding segment information for those segments as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Numerator
Net income
$
91,318
$
79,489
$
259,224
$
525,126
Denominator
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
31,774,340
31,772,786
31,918,942
32,578,967
Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards
462,650
422,522
290,417
398,968
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
32,236,990
32,195,308
32,209,359
32,977,935
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.87
$
2.50
$
8.12
$
16.12
Diluted
$
2.83
$
2.47
$
8.05
$
15.92
Adjusted earnings per share
Numerator
Net income
$
91,318
$
79,489
$
259,224
$
525,126
Income tax expense
34,756
22,913
91,606
151,774
Income before income tax expense
126,074
102,402
350,830
676,900
Inventory impairment
1,877
10,149
1,877
10,149
Adjusted income before income tax expense
127,951
112,551
352,707
687,049
Adjusted income tax expense(2)
(33,410)
(25,236)
(92,096)
(154,050)
Adjusted net income
$
94,541
$
87,315
$
260,611
$
532,999
Denominator - Diluted
32,236,990
32,195,308
32,209,359
32,977,935
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
2.93
$
2.71
$
8.09
$
16.16
(2)
The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 26.1% and 22.4%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, our adjusted income tax expense is reflective of our full year effective tax rate of approximately 26.1% and 22.4% applied to adjusted income before income tax expense.
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and interest are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
%
2022
%
Home sales revenues
$
1,185,409
100.0
%
$
1,152,248
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(927,805)
(78.3)
%
(939,733)
(81.6)
%
Inventory impairment
(1,877)
(0.2)
%
(10,149)
(0.9)
%
Homebuilding gross margin
255,727
21.6
%
202,366
17.6
%
Add: Inventory impairment
1,877
0.2
%
10,149
0.9
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
15,198
1.3
%
15,324
1.3
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
272,802
23.0
%
$
227,839
19.8
%
Year Ended December 31,
2023
%
2022
%
Home sales revenues
$
3,604,434
100.0
%
$
4,393,786
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(2,838,436)
(78.7)
%
(3,305,366)
(75.2)
%
Inventory impairment
(1,877)
(0.1)
%
(10,149)
(0.2)
%
Homebuilding gross margin
764,121
21.2
%
1,078,271
24.5
%
Add: Inventory impairment
1,877
0.1
%
10,149
0.2
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
45,927
1.3
%
54,669
1.2
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
811,925
22.5
%
$
1,143,089
26.0
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before loss on debt extinguishment (if applicable), and inventory impairment (if applicable). We believe EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net income
$
91,318
$
79,489
14.9
%
$
259,224
$
525,126
(50.6)
%
Income tax expense
34,756
22,913
51.7
%
91,606
151,774
(39.6)
%
Interest in cost of home sales revenues
15,198
15,324
(0.8)
%
45,927
54,669
(16.0)
%
Interest expense (income)
(791)
(22)
NM
(7,222)
(36)
NM
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,755
3,016
57.7
%
15,774
11,223
40.6
%
EBITDA
145,236
120,720
20.3
%
405,309
742,756
(45.4)
%
Inventory impairment
1,877
10,149
(81.5)
%
1,877
10,149
(81.5)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
147,113
$
130,869
12.4
%
$
407,186
$
752,905
(45.9)
%
NM – Not Meaningful
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital
The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Notes payable
$
1,062,471
$
1,019,412
Revolving line of credit
—
—
Construction loan agreements
(44,895)
(7,389)
Total homebuilding debt
1,017,576
1,012,023
Total stockholders' equity
2,386,936
2,150,215
Total capital
$
3,404,512
$
3,162,238
Homebuilding debt to capital
29.9 %
32.0 %
Total homebuilding debt
$
1,017,576
$
1,012,023
Cash and cash equivalents
(226,150)
(296,724)
Cash held in escrow
(101,845)
(56,569)
Net homebuilding debt
689,581
658,730
Total stockholders' equity
2,386,936
2,150,215
Net capital
$
3,076,517
$
2,808,945
Net homebuilding debt to net capital
22.4 %
23.5 %
