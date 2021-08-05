Century Communities : Top 10 Homebuilder Announces Grand Opening in Popular Falcon, CO Development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that it will host a model home Grand Opening event beginning Friday, August 6 at Enclave at Stonebridge, the company's newest addition to the popular Meridian Ranch planned community in Falcon, CO. Showcasing the versatile Silverthorne plan, the model home Grand Opening will run from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

For those ready to buy, new homes are already selling at Enclave at Stonebridge, with an exclusive selection of six striking ranch and two-story floor plans—distinguished by exceptional craftsmanship, comfortable open-concept layouts, smart home technology and more. Buyers will also appreciate Meridian Ranch's resort-style amenities, including a 42,000-square-foot rec center that boasts an outdoor pool with a beach entry, water slides and sports courts. In addition, Meridian Ranch offers a convenient location with easy access to outdoor recreation and a short commute to downtown Colorado Springs, the U.S. Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StonebridgeMR.

More About Enclave at Stonebridge at Meridian Ranch:

Single-family homes, starting at $410,000

6 ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garage

1,654 to 3,064 square feet

Part of Falcon School District 49

Additional community amenities include access to parks, walking and biking trails, golf courses and a fitness center

Sales Center:

9783 Marble Canyon Way

Falcon, CO 80831

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 719.247.9008.

