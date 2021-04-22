Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Century Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCS

CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(CCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Century Communities : Continues Growth in Houston Metro Market

04/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced plans to build over 400 homes in Conroe on two sets of recently acquired land. Called Granger Pines and Caney Mills, the two new planned communities will feature single-family homes from Century Communities' popular Liberty Collection, starting from the low $200s. Homebuyers will enjoy a versatile selection of contemporary single- and two-story floor plans, boasting stylish open-concept layouts and exceptional included features, such as the Century Home Connect smart home package. New homes at Granger Pines and Caney Mills are projected to start selling in fall 2021.

New homes at both communities:

  • Single-family homes from the low $200s
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage
  • Granite countertops, valet entry, tankless water heater, smart home package and more

Caney Mills | 290 homesites
Willis Waukegan Road and Caney Creek Drive
Conroe, TX 77303

This planned community will feature a charming 2.8-acre park, in a prime location in close proximity to downtown Conroe, I-45 and I-69—providing easy access to The Woodlands, downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

Granger Pines | 122 homesites
FM 3083 and Granger Pines Way
Conroe, TX 77302

This 460-acre planned community is anchored by an idyllic 11-acre community park named The Grove—featuring a 6-acre lake, trails, an event lawn, a pocket park, a playground, a splash pad and green space. Additional community amenities include a planned 18-acre elementary school (scheduled to opened in fall 2021 as part of Conroe ISD), planned neighborhood retail, plus natural creeks and wooded surroundings. Granger Pines' convenient location also offers quick access to The Woodlands, downtown Conroe, I-45, I-69, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, downtown Houston and more.

"Conroe is one of the fastest-growing submarkets in the Houston Metro area, so we're thrilled to expand our presence there," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Granger Pines and Caney Mills really represent what today's buyers are looking for: affordably priced, high-quality, modern homes with outstanding features, located in communities with great on-site amenities and easy access to regional amenities."

For more information, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com or call 713.222.7000.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-continues-growth-in-houston-metro-market-301275504.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.
05:58pCENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Continues Growth in Houston Metro Market
PR
04/20INSIDER TRENDS : Century Communities Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security..
MT
04/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Century Communities Acquires Stock Via Conversion of..
MT
04/16CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Wells Fargo Starts Century Communities at Overweight with..
MT
04/12CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Likely to Gain From Mortgage Rate Pullback, Forecast-Beat..
MT
04/12CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Century Communities to $7..
MT
04/07CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : New Model Townhome Opening April 2021 in Erie, CO
PR
04/07CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Hosting Grand Opening Event in Union County, North Caroli..
PR
04/05CENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Homebuilder Century Complete Enters North Florida Market ..
PR
03/31NOW SELLING : New Homes at Fairway Farms in Tomball, TX
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ