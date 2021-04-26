Century Communities : Why Rent When You Can Buy?

The rent life is not for everyone. Unpredictable rent hikes, outdated appliances, noisy neighbors, limited space, not even the freedom to paint the walls-these and other factors are why many would buy if they thought they could buy. The trouble is many assume they can't afford to buy a home without taking the time to find out. Don't make that mistake. The truth is there are any number of reasons why buying might be even more affordable than renting. So if owning your own home-your ownspace-and all that comes with it-affordable and predictable monthly payments, the ability to let your personality fly with a bold accent wall or painted ceiling, brand-new appliances, a peaceful and quiet sanctuary-if all of that sounds like freedom to you, then read on for how you could take homeownership from something you watch on real estate TV shows to your everyday reality.

YOUR KEYS TO LEAVING THE RENT GAME FOR GOOD





Historically Low Interest Rates In the 1980s, double-digit interest rates were the norm. Ouch. But these days you can get an interest rate for MUCH lower. That's important because the lower the rate, the lower your monthly mortgage payment-maybe even lower than your current rent payment! 30 Year Fixed Mortgage Rate - Historical Chart



But how low could your rate be? Only one way to find out. Get a quick idea of what interest rate you could qualify for by prequalifying with our affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans.



Affordable Down Payments It's a common myth that you need a 20% down payment to qualify for a home loan. In truth, the most popular loan types-conventional and FHA-may only require as little as 3% or 3.5% down payments, respectively. Plus, if you qualify for a more specialized program like a USDA or VA loan, you might not be required to pay anything down at all. So if you have great monthly cashflow but thought your obstacle to homeownership was a mountain of cash you couldn't imagine scraping together, the actual required amount might not be nearly that steep. It could even be the case that you already have the necessary savings for a down payment and just didn't know it yet! Pro tip!Most lenders allow you to accept a financial gift from family or friends for your down payment.

Fixed Monthly Payments With a fixed-rate mortgage, you can lock in the same principal and interest payments for the life of your loan-putting unexpected rent hikes in the rearview mirror for good. Finally, a dependable living expense that allows you to effectively budget year over year. Even better? You're making all those principal payments to yourself-not your landlord. Every dollar you pay toward principal goes straight into your home's equity as an investment in your future financial health.

First-Time Homebuyer Resources There are several resources available to help first-time homebuyers determine their best path toward homeownership, whether that means help with building a better credit score, strategies to save for a down payment, or expert advice on choosing the right home loan for you.

Resources like The Ascent Club.

A free, value-added service through Inspire Home Loans!*

Perfect for credit-challenged and first-time homebuyers-or really anyone looking to give their financial position a tune-up before a home purchase-The Ascent Club is packed with value-added features, including exclusive access to New Homebuyer Workshops and a team of skilled Credit Specialists. Conquer credit myths, understand different home loan types, maximize your financing power, and lay out a roadmap for attaining your dream home! Learn More >>









READY TO START YOUR JOURNEY?

Our two nationally renowned homebuilders make it easier than ever to find your dream home.





Classic, Modern, Versatile Boasting a variety of single-family homes, condos and townhomes in prime locations, our namesake brand offers the freedom to build and personalize your new home from the ground up or find the perfect quick move-in listing-with the option to shop in person or reserve select homes online!

Quality, Affordable, Streamlined Leveraging efficiencies in modern construction to deliver a quality home, Century Complete uses the same materials as pricier homebuilders-but at a much more reasonable cost to you. Those savings, combined with Century Complete's industry-leading and cost-saving online purchasing process, mean that you could keep substantial cash in your pocket while affording a beautiful new home.



Now that you know how attainable homeownership can be, we're here to help you get there!