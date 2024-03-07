National leader in online homebuying now selling affordable, quality new build homes outside of Phoenix

COOLIDGE, Ariz., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling a lineup of single-family homes at Cross Creek Ranch, a new Coolidge community. Starting in the mid $200s, homes are currently available for purchase online.

Featuring a versatile selection of single-story floor plans, Cross Creek Ranch boasts desirable features, including walk-in kitchen pantries, covered patios, open-concept layouts and spacious homesites. The community also features several shared amenities, such as common areas, playgrounds, a basketball court and picnic area. Cross Creek Ranch offers an optimal location with close proximity to public and charter schools, shopping, and more. In total, Cross Creek Ranch will bring 227 new homesites to the fast-growing area of Coolidge—providing a charming hometown feel with easy access to city life—with a wide selection of floor plans to make it easy for buyers to find a home that meets their needs.

"We're honored to bring quality, affordable homes to Coolidge," said National President Greg Huff. "Our goal with our communities is to provide residents with homes that fit both their lifestyle and budget. For example, Cross Creek Ranch offers the joy of small-town living, but with all the conveniences of Phoenix. Now is a great time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

Learn more about Cross Creek Ranch and view available homes atwww.CenturyCommunities.com/CrossCreekRanch.

NOW SELLING:

Cross Creek Ranch| Coolidge, AZ

Now selling from the mid $200s

7 floor plans; single-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,290 to 2,127 square feet

Model Home (Palo Verde Plan):

1249 N. Manana Lane

Coolidge, AZ 85128

Model home Grand Opening!

Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VISIT OUR CASA GRANDE SALES STUDIO:

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

520.308.6195

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.