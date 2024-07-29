New homes coming soon to Corydon, IN from national leader in online homebuying

CORYDON, Ind., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—revealed a new community called Poplar Trace is opening soon in the Louisville metro area from the company's Century Complete brand. New homes are anticipated to begin selling at the community in early fall.

Learn more and join the community interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PoplarTrace.

"Just 25 miles west of Louisville, Poplar Trace offers a beautiful location near O'Bannon Woods State Park with an exceptional selection of affordable yet modern single- and two-story floor plans," said National President Greg Huff. "With sales opening soon, now is the time to join our interest list to make sure you're among the first to know about available homes at this highly anticipated community."

MORE ABOUT POPLAR TRACE | CORYDON, IN

Pricing coming soon

Single-family floor plans

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,773 square feet

Luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Convenient commuting distance to Louisville via I-64

via I-64 Close to abundant outdoor recreation at destinations like Harrison-Crawford State Forest and O-Bannon Woods State Park

Location:

Poplar Trace Way

Corydon, IN 47112

812.650.7225

NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR AREA SALES STUDIO!

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio in Jeffersonville!

361 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.650.7225

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Indiana, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

