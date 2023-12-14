Century Communities, Inc. announced that its Century Complete brand has opened a new community-- Buffalo Creek--in Union, SC, located near other Century Complete communities in Spartanburg, Boiling Springs and Gaffney. Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family homes to suit a wide variety of needs and lifestyles, Buffalo Creek offers modern open-concept layouts with quick access to Buffalo Elementary School and Union'sMain Street. The community contributes over 125 new homesites to Upstate South Carolina, helping to serve the market's need for more quality homes.

Now Selling: Buffalo Creek | Union, SC: New homes from the low $200s; 125 single-family homesites; Ranch and two-story floor plans; 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages; Up to 2,014 square feet; Select plans feature studies, covered patios, and flex spaces; Prime location within walking distance of Buffalo Elementary School and 25 miles from Spartanburg. Location: Buffalo-West Springs Highway & Times Boulevard Union, SC.