CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the Company's Century Complete brand is now selling from the low $300s at the popular Tuscany planned community in Casa Grande, AZ. Boasting generous homesites (up to 75' x 185') and a versatile mix of ranch-style floor plans—available through the company's convenient online homebuying experience—Century Complete makes it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit at Reserve at Tuscany. Buyers will also appreciate quick access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping and dining—all in a central location between Phoenix and Tucson. In addition to Century Complete homes, Tuscany offers a limited number of new homes from the mid $300s through the company's Century Communities brand.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ReserveAtTuscany.

"We're excited to join Tuscany, bringing more of our quality-built, thoughtfully designed homes to a great location with quick access to all that fast-growing Casa Grande has to offer," said Greg Huff, Century Complete President. "In addition, we're proud to currently offer other communities in Casa Grande and surrounding areas, making it a great time for buyers to check out all that we have available and find a new home that fits their needs."

MORE ABOUT RESERVE AT TUSCANY

Featuring an intimate collection of ranch-style homes in an established planned community, Reserve at Tuscany offers:

Over 70 homesites

Single-family floor plans

Up to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 2,300 square feet

Central location between Phoenix and Tucson

location between and Quick access to downtown Casa Grande , parks, and trails

Community location:

Earley Road & S. Siena Lane

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

ADDITIONAL CENTURY COMPLETE COMMUNITIES IN CASA GRANDE

Mountain View Estates | 3D-Printed Single-Family Homes

Now selling from the low $300s

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MountainViewEstates.

Arroyo Vista | Ranch-Style Single-Family Homes

Now selling from the high $200s

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ArroyoVista.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call or visit us at our Sales Studio in Casa Grande!

Casa Grande Studio

917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

520.308.6195

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

