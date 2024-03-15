New Sales Studios offer extra in-person resources and support from the national leader in online homebuying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—has announced the grand opening of two new Florida Sales Studios representing the Century Complete brand: one in Jacksonville and one in Panama City. With a focus on best-in-class customer service, these new Sales Studios will provide strategic support to the brand's rapidly growing North Florida communities.

Through a first-of-its-kind industry innovation, buyers are able to fully purchase any Century Complete home online. However, regional Sales Studios are available to provide additional in-person support and resources for homebuyers and real estate agents that need it.

"These two new Sales Studios will greatly benefit our North Florida homebuyers," said National President Greg Huff. "Our dedicated Sales Studio teams are on hand to provide in-person guidance as needed to make the homebuying process an easy one, and to ensure that buyers experience everything that makes Century Complete so exceptional."

Explore available homes atwww.CenturyCommunities.com/Florida.

SALES STUDIO DETAILS

Jacksonville Sales Studio

9965 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 41

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Panama City Sales Studio

1000 E. 23rd Street, Suite A-4

Panama City, FL 32505

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement, and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

