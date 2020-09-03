Log in
CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC.

09/03 01:58:44 pm
37.835 USD   -2.51%
01:23pCOMING SOON : Nine New Home Communities in Greater Nashville
PR
08/11NOW SELLING : New Home Community in Colorado Springs
PR
08/05CENTURY COMMUNITIES : Steps of the Home Loan Process
PU
Coming Soon: Nine New Home Communities in Greater Nashville

09/03/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce nine new communities coming to Greater Nashville in 2020 and 2021. Collectively, the communities will feature 12 new single-family and townhome floor plans, starting from the $200s, and include popular interior features. New communities and locations below:

  • Antioch: Cambridge Forest, Hamilton Church Manor, Hamilton Crossing Townhomes, Pin Hook Ridge
  • Lebanon: River Oaks, Carver Creek
  • Fairview: Pennock Place, Richvale Estates
  • Gallatin: Cumberland Point

See more Greater Nashville communities: CenturyCommunities.com/Nashville

"We're thrilled to continue to expand our presence in the Nashville market, providing homebuyers a greater variety of locations, community amenities and home types to choose from," said John Hennebery, Nashville division president. "Buyers who act now have an exceptional opportunity to get in early at their community of choice as demand continues to rise."

NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Cambridge Forest in Antioch
Now selling from the high 200s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Pennock Place in Fairview
Now selling from the mid $300s | Model Grand Opening 9/19 and 9/20!

  • Single-family homes
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Richvale Estates in Fairview
Coming soon!

  • Single-family homes
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

Pin Hook Ridge in Antioch
Coming soon | VIP list open!

  • Single-family homes
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,468 square feet

Hamilton Church Manor in Antioch
Coming soon | VIP list open!

  • Single-family homes and townhomes
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,468 square feet

Hamilton Crossing Townhomes in Antioch
Coming soon!

  • Townhomes
  • Two-story floor plans
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2.5 bathrooms

Cumberland Point in Gallatin
Coming soon | VIP list open!

  • Townhomes
  • Two-story floor plans
  • 3 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 1,687 square feet

Carver Creek in Lebanon
Coming soon!

  • Single-family homes
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 2,641 square feet

River Oaks in Lebanon
Coming soon!

  • Townhomes
  • Two-story floor plans
  • 3 bedrooms
  • Up to approximately 1,687 square feet

For more information and to join a community VIP list, call 615.944.2400.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
