National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Sumter County, FL

New community now selling in Bushnell from the mid $200s

BUSHNELL, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced the company's Century Complete brand has expanded its Florida presence to Sumter County, starting with new homes at Sumter Villas in Bushnell. Now selling from the mid $200s, Sumter Villas will offer 175 single-family homes with open-concept layouts and desirable included features, such as granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, yard irrigation and more.

"We're excited to expand our offerings in Florida to Sumter County, bringing quality and streamlined floor plans to more homebuyers through our industry-leading online homebuying process," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "With ranch and two-story homes now available to purchase online, we've got a versatile lineup of options for homebuyers to find their best fit."

Learn more and join the community interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SumterVillas.

MORE ABOUT SUMTER VILLAS:

175 single-family homesites

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,964 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, yard irrigation and more included

Sumter Villas boasts a fast-growing location with convenient proximity to the Orlando and Tampa metro areas—just one hour from both downtown Orlando and downtown Tampa—plus shopping and dining at The Villages. Residents will also enjoy a community pool with a cabana, in addition to quick access to area lakes and wilderness preserves.

New Model Home Opening Late Fall!

We'll be showcasing the two-story Mayfield plan at Sumter Villas soon. Contact our sales team for more information.

Location:

1868 Iowa Drive

Bushnell, FL 33585

352.988.2697

Near the intersection of Yancey Lane and US-301

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your schedule—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please contact or visit our Sales Studio in Brooksville!

Sales Studio:

3198 Aerial Way

Brooksville, FL 34604

813.606.4095

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

