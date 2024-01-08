Grand Opening events in January and February

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced grand openings for two highly anticipated new communities in the Atlanta Metro area: Graystone Village (Grayson) and Kingsley Creek (Lithonia). In addition, two popular existing communities—Sherwood Crossing (Duluth) and Carmichael Farms (Canton)—will be hosting events to showcase upcoming new phases.

Explore all communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta.

These exceptional communities offer a broad range of locations with versatile single-family and townhome floor plans—priced from the high $300s to the low $600s—showcasing modern, open-concept layouts with desirable features, such as the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

"We're excited to open these new communities in the greater Atlanta area, offering a variety of floor plans in prime locations," said Monica Phillips, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Now is a fantastic time for homebuyers to explore all that these communities have to offer and get in early on available homes."

GRAND OPENINGS

Graystone Village | Single-family homes in Grayson

Now selling from the mid $400s

Community Grand Opening on January 27!

2 two-story floor plans

Up to 2,586 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage

Between Athens and Atlanta in Gwinnett and Walton counties

24 Green Love Lane

Grayson, GA 30017

678-451-1011

Kingsley Creek | Single-family homes in Lithonia

Now selling from the high $300s

Community Grand Opening on February 10!

4 two-story floor plans (brand-new layouts!)

Up to 2,774 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage

Near Mystery Valley Golf Club, Stone Mountain Park , and Yellow River Park

1451 Stephenson Road

Lithonia, GA 30058

678-451-1002

NEW PHASES

Sherwood Crossing | Townhomes in Duluth

Now selling from the high $400s



New Phase Grand Opening on February 3!

2 two-story plans, 1 three-story plan

Up to 2,295 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 3 to 4 bath | 2-bay garage

Walkable distance from the Duluth Town Greene

Community dog park and fire pit

3475 Senna Road

Duluth, GA 30096

678-451-1001

Carmichael Farms | Single-family homes in Canton

Now selling from the low $600s

New Phase Grand Opening on February 17!

Four two-story floor plans

Up to 3,828 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 4 to 4.5 bath | 3-bay garage

Community fitness center, Olympic pool, tennis courts and more

101 Carmichael Drive

Canton, GA 30115

678-686-8777

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature the company's industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

