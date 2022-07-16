Century Enka : General updates

CENTURY ENKA LIMITED

CIN: L24304PN1965PLC139075

Registered Office: Plot No.72 & 72-A, MIDC, Bhosari, Pune- 411 026. Tel. No.020 66127304/300

E-mail: cel.investor@birlacentury.com; Website: www.centuryenka.com

15th July, 2022

Ref: Folio / DP Id & Client Id No: 00002730

Name of the Shareholder: Life Insurance Corporation Of India

Sub : Deduction of Tax at Source on Dividend

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of your Company at its meeting held on 11th May 2022, recommended a dividend at the rate of 100% (Rs.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. The dividend, as recommended by the Board, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 18th August 2022, will be paid to eligible shareholderson or after 22nd August, 2022.

As you are aware, as per the Income Tax Act, 1961 ('the Act'), as amended by the Finance Act, 2021, dividends paid or distributed by a company on or after April 1, 2020, shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source at the time of making the payment of thedividend, if approved, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

To enable us to determine appropriate Tax deduction at source (TDS)/ Withhold Tax, please note the following:

PART 1: UPDATION OF MANDATORY INFORMATION BY ALL THE SHAREHOLDERS

All Shareholders are requested to ensure that the following details are updated, as applicable, through their depository participant (if shares are held in Dematerialized Form) or with registrar and transfer agent in theregister of members (if shares are held in Physical Form), on or before 7th August, 2022 :