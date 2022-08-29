Log in
    500280   INE485A01015

CENTURY ENKA LIMITED

(500280)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
459.05 INR   -1.64%
02:33pCENTURY ENKA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/17Century Enka to Acquire Additional Shares in ABRel Century Energy Via Rights Issue
MT
08/09Century Enka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Century Enka : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Date: 27th August 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra-KurlaComplex

Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 500280

Symbol: CENTENKA

Sub: Intimation of Group Investor Meeting through VC

Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir,

The is in continuation of our letter dated 26th August 2022 in relation to Investor presentation - August 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that Group Meeting of investors of the Company through VC is scheduled on Monday, 29th August 2022 to discuss in detail about the ordinary course of business and about the industry.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Century Enka Limited

RAHUL DUBEY

Digitally signed by RAHUL DUBEY Date: 2022.08.27 12:30:20 +05'30'

(Rahul Dubey)

Company Secretary

FCS 8145

Disclaimer

Century Enka Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
