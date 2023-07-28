(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Contents
FEEDBACK ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………………………….………………3
B.2 QUANTITAIVE AND CONSISTENCY
6
C. REPORTING BOUNDARY ….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….6
D. STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
6
E. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
8
E.1 RESOURCES CONSUMPTION
9
ENERGY
9
WATER
9
E.2 RESOURCES CONSERVATION
10
E.3 EMISSIONS CONTROL
10
GHG EMISSIONS
10
AIR EMISSIONS
11
E.4 WASTE MANAGEMENT
11
E.5 PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS
12
E.6 IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE
12
F. SOCIAL IMPACT …...…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………13
F.1 FAIR EMPLOYMENT…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..13
F.2 EMPLOYEE RIGHTS AND WELFARE
14
F.3 HEALTH AND SAFETY
15
F.4 TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT……………………………………………………………………………...........................16
F.5 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
16
F.6 RESPONSIBLE OPERATION & GAMING
16
F.7 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
17
F.8 DATA PRIVACY AND SECURITY
18
|F.9ANTI-CORRUPTION
18
F.10 WHISTLEBLOWING PROCEDURE
19
F.11 COMMUNITY INVESTMENT
19
G. LAWS AND REGULATIONS
19
H. DATA SUMMARY ..………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………….20
I. HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX
23
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This is the seventh Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report of Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ("Century Entertainment" or the "Company," collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), which presents the Group's material ESG topics, the corresponding management approach and performance during the fiscal year from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 (the "Year").
This ESG report has been examined by the board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors"). To the best of the Board's knowledge, this report includes all significant issues pertaining to the Group's operations and fairly depicts each issue's performance.
FEEDBACK
We pursue continuous improvement in ESG performance. You are welcome to provide your views through the contacts below:
Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited
Address: G02, Shun Tak Centre,
168-200 Connaught Road Central,
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Phone: (852) 2559 5925
Fax:
(852) 2559 5989
A. GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
The Group's operations are mostly office-based, with no direct energy-intensive production processes. Nonetheless, the Group is committed to aggressively pursuing sustainable development projects and gradually integrating ESG features into its daily operations, with the goal of mitigating the environmental and community implications of its corporate operations. The Board is ultimately responsible for the Group's ESG policy, with top management assisting in pioneering ESG management.
Four committees have been formed to advise the Board and make decisions on issues under their purview. The Board has established four committees to oversee aspects of the Group's affairs, namely the audit committee, the compliance committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee.
The corporate governance section of the annual report 2023 of the Company contains details on meetings held during the Year.
B. REPORTING GUIDELINES AND PRINCIPLES
This report has been prepared in compliance with the ESG reporting guidelines listed in Appendix 27 to the rules regulating the listing of securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").
B.1 MATERIALITY
The Group conducted a materiality study, which the Board and staff collaborated on, to decide which key ESG problems should be addressed in the report. The four major concerns on which the Group has chosen to focus are: Environmental Protection, Anti-Corruption, Product and Service Responsibility and Fair Employment.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
The Group's operations have a very minimal environmental impact due to the nature of its company, but it is continually striving to enhance its performance in environmental preservation. The Group aspires to build a green culture in our office by making potential changes in workplace behaviour that affect waste reduction and resource management through the implementation of a number of sustainable practises.
ANTI-CORRUPTION
The corporation is aware of the vulnerability of its gambling operations to money- laundering practises. All applicable laws, regulations and internal directions are followed by the Group's business practises. The Group also has a whistleblower policy and a code of conduct in place to prevent any form of irregularity. The Group educates its employees on
business ethics, making them more aware of corruption risks.
PRODUCT AND SERVICE RESPONSIBILITY
The Group's goal is to facilitate responsible gaming for its clients. The Group's responsible gaming policy includes safeguards to prevent minors from gambling. To avoid problems linked with gaming, the Group also enforces deposit and session limits.
FAIR EMPLOYMENT
The Group regards its employees as its most significant resource and ensuring their well- being is the number one priority. The Group takes every effort by offering a safe, comfortable and healthy environment in which they can strive and grow alongside us. To boost their competitiveness, the Group provides them with in-depth, qualified training. To attract and retain employees, the Group offers attractive salary packages. The Group values inclusivity and equal opportunity, as well as human rights.
