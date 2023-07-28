(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 959) 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2 CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2023 Contents ABOUT THIS REPORT 3 FEEDBACK ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………………………….………………3 A. GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE 4 B. REPORTING GUIDELINES AND PRINCIPLES 5 B.1 MATERIALITY 5 B.2 QUANTITAIVE AND CONSISTENCY 6 C. REPORTING BOUNDARY ….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….6 D. STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT 6 E. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION 8 E.1 RESOURCES CONSUMPTION 9 ENERGY 9 WATER 9 E.2 RESOURCES CONSERVATION 10 E.3 EMISSIONS CONTROL 10 GHG EMISSIONS 10 AIR EMISSIONS 11 E.4 WASTE MANAGEMENT 11 E.5 PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS 12 E.6 IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE 12 F. SOCIAL IMPACT …...…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………13 F.1 FAIR EMPLOYMENT…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..13 F.2 EMPLOYEE RIGHTS AND WELFARE 14 F.3 HEALTH AND SAFETY 15 F.4 TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT……………………………………………………………………………...........................16 F.5 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT 16 F.6 RESPONSIBLE OPERATION & GAMING 16 F.7 INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS 17 F.8 DATA PRIVACY AND SECURITY 18 F.9 ANTI-CORRUPTION 18 F.10 WHISTLEBLOWING PROCEDURE 19 F.11 COMMUNITY INVESTMENT 19 G. LAWS AND REGULATIONS 19 H. DATA SUMMARY ..………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………….20 I. HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX 23

3 CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2023 ABOUT THIS REPORT This is the seventh Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report of Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ("Century Entertainment" or the "Company," collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), which presents the Group's material ESG topics, the corresponding management approach and performance during the fiscal year from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 (the "Year"). This ESG report has been examined by the board (the "Board") of directors of the Company (the "Directors"). To the best of the Board's knowledge, this report includes all significant issues pertaining to the Group's operations and fairly depicts each issue's performance. FEEDBACK We pursue continuous improvement in ESG performance. You are welcome to provide your views through the contacts below: Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited Address: G02, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Phone: (852) 2559 5925 Fax: (852) 2559 5989

4 CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2023 A. GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE The Group's operations are mostly office-based, with no direct energy-intensive production processes. Nonetheless, the Group is committed to aggressively pursuing sustainable development projects and gradually integrating ESG features into its daily operations, with the goal of mitigating the environmental and community implications of its corporate operations. The Board is ultimately responsible for the Group's ESG policy, with top management assisting in pioneering ESG management. Four committees have been formed to advise the Board and make decisions on issues under their purview. The Board has established four committees to oversee aspects of the Group's affairs, namely the audit committee, the compliance committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. The corporate governance section of the annual report 2023 of the Company contains details on meetings held during the Year.