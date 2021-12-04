Century International : Change of Company's Website Address

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that, the Company's website address will be changed from "https://www.cherishholdings.com" to "https://www.centurygroup.com.hk" with effect from 6 December 2021.

