    2113   KYG2031R1020

CENTURY GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2113)
  Report
Century International : Change of Company's Website Address

12/04/2021 | 05:42am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that, the Company's website address will be changed from "https://www.cherishholdings.com" to "https://www.centurygroup.com.hk" with effect from 6 December 2021.

By Order of the Board

Century Group International Holdings Limited

Wang Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Feng and Mr. Man Wai Lun as executive Directors, and Mr. Law Ka Ming Michael, Mr. Chung Man Lai and Ms. Lam Yuen Man Maria as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Cherish Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2021 -31,9 M -4,09 M -4,09 M
Net Debt 2021 11,7 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Feng Wang Chairman
Man Lai Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Ming Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Man Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Lun Man Executive Director
