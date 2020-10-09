Century International : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 30 November 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of the interim dividend, if applicable.

By order of the Board

Century Group International Holdings Limited

Wang Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 October 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Feng, Mr. Ip Wai Sing as executive Directors and Mr. Law Ka Ming Michael, Mr. Chung Man Lai and Mr. Tang Chi Wai as independent non-executive Directors.