    2113   KYG2031R1020

CENTURY GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2113)
  Summary
Century International : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 10 September 2021

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 10 SEPTEMBER 2021

RESULTS OF THE AGM

Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 10 September 2021 as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

financial

statements

of

the

Company, the

325,330,000

0

reports of

the

directors

and

the

independent

(100%)

(0%)

auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

March 2021.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

2.

(i) To re-elect Mr. Wang Feng as executive

325,330,000

0

director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

(ii) To re-elect Mr. Ip Wai Sing as executive

325,330,000

0

director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

(iii) To authorise the board of directors of the

325,330,000

0

Company

to

fix

the

directors'

(100%)

(0%)

remuneration.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

3.

To re-appoint Clement C.W. Chan & Co as

auditor of the Company and to authorise the

325,330,000

0

board of directors of the Company to fix the

(100%)

(0%)

auditor's remuneration.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

issue new shares of the Company not

exceeding 20% of the total number of issued

325,330,000

0

shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in

(100%)

(0%)

item No. 4 of the notice of annual general

meeting).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

repurchase shares of the Company not

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued

325,330,000

0

shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in

(100%)

(0%)

item No. 5 of the notice of annual general

meeting).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed.

6.

To extend the general mandate to be given to

the directors to allot, issue and deal with

additional shares of the Company of an amount

325,330,000

0

representing the total number of shares

(100%)

(0%)

repurchased by the Company (ordinary

resolution in item No. 6 of the notice of annual

general meeting).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 804,750,000 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 804,750,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no holders of shares that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 30 July 2021 for details of the above resolutions proposed at the AGM. The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.cherishholdings.com or the designated website of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

By order of the Board

Century Group International Holdings Limited

Wang Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Feng, Mr. Ip Wai Sing, as executive Directors and Mr. Law Ka Ming Michael, Mr. Chung Man Lai and Mr. Tang Chi Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Cherish Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
