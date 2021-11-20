Log in
Century International : Profit Warning

11/20/2021 | 08:24pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code : 02113)

PROFIT WARNING

This is announcement is made by Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "Period") and the information currently available, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Company has recorded a net loss of more than HK$15 million for the Period, which is expected to increase by more than 50% as compared to that of HK$10.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2020. The expected increase in the Group's net loss for the Period was mainly attributable to the increase in cost of sales resulting from the unexpected increase in material cost in a construction project and the delay in schedule of a major Hong Kong project. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Group's management according to the information that is currently available and the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period, which have neither been reviewed by the Board's audit committee nor audited by the Company's independent auditor.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Century Group International Holdings

Limited

Wang Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 November 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Feng and Mr. Man Wai Lun as executive Directors and Mr. Law Ka Ming Michael, Mr. Chung Man Lai and Ms. Lam Yuen Man Maria as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Cherish Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 01:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2021 -31,9 M -4,09 M -4,09 M
Net Debt 2021 11,7 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 310 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Feng Wang Chairman
Man Lai Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Ming Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuen Man Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Lun Man Executive Director
