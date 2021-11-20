Century International : Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code : 02113)

PROFIT WARNING

This is announcement is made by Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "Period") and the information currently available, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Company has recorded a net loss of more than HK$15 million for the Period, which is expected to increase by more than 50% as compared to that of HK$10.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2020. The expected increase in the Group's net loss for the Period was mainly attributable to the increase in cost of sales resulting from the unexpected increase in material cost in a construction project and the delay in schedule of a major Hong Kong project. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Group's management according to the information that is currently available and the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period, which have neither been reviewed by the Board's audit committee nor audited by the Company's independent auditor.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

