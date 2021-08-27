Log in
    2113   KYG2031R1020

CENTURY GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2113)
  Report
Century International : Supplemental Announcement in Relation to the Annual Report of the Company for the Year Ended 31 March 2020

08/27/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Century Group International Holdings Limited

世 紀 集 團 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of Century Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 September 2019 and 27 September 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Placing"); and (ii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING

As disclosed in the Annual Report under the sub-section headed "Placing of Shares" in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis", the Board intended to use the net proceeds of approximately HK$7,909,000 ("Net Proceeds") from the Placing as general working capital for the Group and to finance potential business opportunities to be identified. As at 31 March 2020, the Company had utilised the entire Net Proceeds as general working capital.

The Company would like to update its Shareholders on the status of the application of the Net Proceeds and to supplement the Annual Report with the same information.

Details of the original allocation of the Net Proceeds and the utilisation of the Net Proceeds as at 31 March 2020 are summarized below:

Utilisation

Proposed

as at 31 March

Unutilised balance

use of Net

Original allocation

2020

as at 31 March

Proceeds

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

2020

General

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

working

capital and

finance

potential

business

opportunities

7,909

7,909

-

Note 1: As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Net Proceeds from the Placing would be used as general working capital for the Group and to finance potential business opportunities to be identified.

Note 2: As no potential business opportunities identified after the Placing during the year ended 31 March 2020 and there was funding requirement on general working capital for the Group, the Board has utilised the entire Net Proceeds as general working capital for the Group.

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and the content of the Annual Report remains correct and unchanged.

By order of the Board

Century Group International Holdings Limited

Wang Feng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Feng, Mr. Ip Wai Sing, as executive Directors and Mr. Law Ka Ming Michael, Mr. Chung Man Lai and Mr. Tang Chi Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Cherish Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
