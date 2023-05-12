Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Century Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENI   PK0036501010

CENTURY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(CENI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
16.65 PKR   -7.50%
08:17aCentury Insurance : Corporate briefing session century insurance company limited
PU
04/28Century Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Century Insurance : Transmission of quarterly report for the quarter ended 31 march 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Century Insurance : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION CENTURY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

05/12/2023 | 08:17am EDT
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

16th May 2023

Century Insurance - Corporate Briefing Session

1

Company Profile

Century Insurance - Corporate Briefing Session

2

Company Profile

Background:

  • Incorporated in 1985; a Lakson Group company.
  • Listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Stock symbol is CENI
  • Engages in General Insurance and Takaful business.
  • Registered office is situated at Lakson Square Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi.

Credit Rating:

  • VIS credit rating agency has harmonized the IFS credit rating of Century Insurance at 'AA(IFS)' (Double A IFS). The rating denotes very strong capacity to meet policy holders' and contract obligations. Risk factors are very low, and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors is expected to be very small.

Common Insurance Products:

Business Interruption Insurance

Property Insurance

Crop and Livestock Insurance

Marine Insurance

Travel Insurance

Motor Insurance

Cash on Premises and in transit Insurance

Health & Accident Insurance

Liability Insurances

Engineering Insurance

Employee Infidelity Insurance

Machinery Breakdown Insurance

Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance

Century Insurance - Corporate Briefing Session

3

Company Profile

Re-insurance Partners:

  • SCOR Re - Rated A+ by S & P
  • Korean Re - Rated A by A.M. Best
  • Munich Re Syndicate (Watkins ) - Rated AA- by S & P
  • Labuan Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
  • Peak Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
  • Pakistan Reinsurance Co. Ltd. - Rated AA+ by VIS

Branch Network:

  • Karachi
  • Lahore
  • Islamabad
  • Faisalabad
  • Sialkot
  • Gujranwala
  • Multan

Re-takaful Partners:

  • Labuan Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
  • Tunis Re - Rated AA by Fitch
  • Kenya Re - Rated B by A.M. Best
  • Pakistan Reinsurance Co. Ltd. - Rated AA+ by VIS

Century Insurance - Corporate Briefing Session

4

LAKSON GROUP

Century Insurance - Corporate Briefing Session

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Century Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 331 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
Net income 2022 313 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net cash 2022 391 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,83x
Yield 2022 15,6%
Capitalization 921 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 8,71%
Chart CENTURY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Hussain Hirji Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sabza Ali Pirani Chief Financial Officer
Iqbal Ali Lakhani Chairman
Abdul Rashid Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Asif Mehmood Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.00%3
ALLIANZ SE5.33%92 789
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.09%89 233
CHUBB LIMITED-8.71%83 411
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.50%70 372
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.23%27 551
