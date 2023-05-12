Century Insurance : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION CENTURY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
05/12/2023 | 08:17am EDT
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
16th May 2023
Company Profile
Company Profile
Background:
Incorporated in 1985; a Lakson Group company.
Listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Stock symbol is CENI
Engages in General Insurance and Takaful business.
Registered office is situated at Lakson Square Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi.
Credit Rating:
VIS credit rating agency has harmonized the IFS credit rating of Century Insurance at 'AA(IFS)' (Double A IFS). The rating denotes very strong capacity to meet policy holders' and contract obligations. Risk factors are very low, and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors is expected to be very small.
Common Insurance Products:
•
Business Interruption Insurance
•
Property Insurance
•
Crop and Livestock Insurance
•
Marine Insurance
•
Travel Insurance
•
Motor Insurance
•
Cash on Premises and in transit Insurance
•
Health & Accident Insurance
•
Liability Insurances
•
Engineering Insurance
•
Employee Infidelity Insurance
•
Machinery Breakdown Insurance
•
Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance
Company Profile
Re-insurance Partners:
SCOR Re - Rated A+ by S & P
Korean Re - Rated A by A.M. Best
Munich Re Syndicate (Watkins ) - Rated AA- by S & P
Labuan Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
Peak Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
Pakistan Reinsurance Co. Ltd. - Rated AA+ by VIS
Branch Network:
Karachi
Lahore
Islamabad
Faisalabad
Sialkot
Gujranwala
Multan
Re-takaful Partners:
Labuan Re - Rated A- by A.M. Best
Tunis Re - Rated AA by Fitch
Kenya Re - Rated B by A.M. Best
Pakistan Reinsurance Co. Ltd. - Rated AA+ by VIS
LAKSON GROUP
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Century Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:16:03 UTC.