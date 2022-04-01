Century Insurance : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Our Vision

To be an organization known for integrity and ethical behavior and fully dedicated to its Clients, Business Partners, Shareholders and Employees, providing exceptional quality service and committed to achieving excellence in all areas of its operations.

Our Mission

• To become a company of choice for its valued Clients, Stockholders and Employees.

• To ensure continued growth of the ﬁnancial strength and resilience of the company so that it may be able to withstand any unexpected shocks or cyclical economic downturns.

• The Company culture to be known for Integrity and Ethical behavior.