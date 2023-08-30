Century Insurance Company Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in providing general insurance business. The Company operates through six segments: fire, marine, motor, travel, engineering, health and miscellaneous. The perils covered under fire insurance include damages caused by fire, riot and strike, explosion, earthquake, atmospheric damage, flood, electric fluctuation and terrorism. The marine insurance provides coverage against cargo risk, war risk and damages occurring in inland transit. The motor insurance provides comprehensive car coverage and indemnity against third party loss. The health insurance provides cover to compensate hospitalization and outpatient medical coverage to the insured. Its engineering insurance solution include Contractor's All Risk, Erection All Risk, Deterioration of stock, and others. Miscellaneous insurance provides cover against burglary, personal accident, loss of cash in safe and cash in transit, travel, money and engineering loss.