Century Insurance Company Limited

Half Yearly Report June 2023

(Un-audited)

Century Insurance at a Glance

  • Century Insurance is a Lakson Group Company.
  • Operating since 1989, dealing in all areas of general insurance and takaful business.
  • One of the premier general insurance companies of Pakistan.
  • Rated "AA" with a stable outlook by VIS Credit Rating Co. Limited, signifying a 'very strong capacity to meet policyholders' and contractual obligations.
  • Total equity in excess of Rs. 2.4 billion.
  • Twice awarded 'Top 25 Companies Award' by the Karachi Stock Exchange.
  • Very strong reinsurance treaty arrangements with highly rated international reinsurers.
  • Broad client base consisting of individuals as well as some of the most prestigious local and multinational companies.

Table of Contents

Financial Statement

Conventional Operations

Vision and Mission

2

Corporate Information

3

Directors' Review

4

Directors' Review (Urdu)

7

Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

10

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

13

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

14

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

16

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

17

Financial Statement

Window Takaful Operations

Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

38

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

40

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

42

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

43

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

44

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund

45

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

47

2 Half Year Report June 2023

Corporate information

Board of Directors

Share Registrar

Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman

M/s. FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Ltd.

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery,

Ms. Anushka Lakhani

Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal,

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

Karachi.

Mr. Jawed Akhlaq

Tel: (021) 34380101-2

Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahmudi

Fax: (021) 34380106

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji - Chief Executive

Email: info.shares@famco.com.pk

Website: www.famco.com.pk

Advisor

Mr. Sultan Ali Lakhani

Bankers

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Chief Financial Officer

Askari Bank Limited

Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Company Secretary

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Mr. Mansoor Ahmed

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Audit Committee

JS Bank Limited

Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahumdi - Chairman

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Meezan Bank Limited

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited

Silkbank Limited

Investment Committee

Soneri Bank Limited

Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji

U Microfinance Bank Limited

Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani

United Bank Limited

Ethics, Human Resource &

Registered & Corporate Office

Remuneration Committee

Lakson Square, Building No. 2,

Mr. Jawed Akhlaq - Chairman

Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji

Head Office

11th Floor, Lakson Square, Building No. 3,

External Auditors

Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.

M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co

Chartered Accountants

Website: www.cicl.com.pk

UAN: 111-111-717

NTN: 0710008-6

Century Insurance Company Limited

3

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Century Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 03:53:06 UTC.